Read full article on original website
Related
This New Jersey Town Has the 2nd Highest Amount of Singles in the Entire U.S.
If you're single and ready to mingle, you may want to set your GPS for one particular New Jersey city. If you've been looking for love but having a hard time finding it, SolitaireBliss.com did some research for you to find the densest population of singles in the United States.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 19 days
New Jersey homeowners have 19 days to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will...
NJDCA Announces Pre-Application Process for Section 8 Voucher Waiting List Opens Jan. 17
SUMMIT, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources will begin accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on the waiting list for a Section 8 voucher that can be used statewide for housing. The Section 8 HCV Program is a Federally funded program administered by DCA that provides housing subsidies to New Jersey residents, so they can obtain decent, safe, and sanitary housing. It is one of many programs DCA oversees to increase affordable housing opportunities in New Jersey. For more information, visit nj.gov/dca/vouchers.html or call the state at 609-292-4080.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Comments / 0