Read full article on original website
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Town and county tax receipts available online
Sweden Tax Receiver Kathleen Bahr-Seever would like property owners to know that tax information and receipts are available online at https://www.monroecounty.gov. The site makes it easy for owners to print receipts at home or store the receipts electronically. Sweden tax receiver hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3...
Explainer: Correction issued for tax bills in Gates Fire District
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents within the Gates Fire District should be on the lookout for a corrected tax bill in the mail, by early next week. This comes after an erroneous levy amount was recently sent to households in all of Gates, and some parts of Chili. The bill undershot the amount needed; a dollar […]
Town of Victor loses court ruling, Eastview Mall store still unoccupied
Both the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, and the town of Victor are still looking to do something with the space.
Customers can expect egg prices to spike again as businesses adjust inventory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most common grocery products still driving up Americans food bills is eggs. Especially for businesses that use them to make most of their menu options. By the end of 2022, the price of a dozen eggs had risen to the highest it’s ever gone since the Bureau […]
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
wdkx.com
Recovery Workers From Monroe County Honored
Monroe County officials honored the response team of over 200 members from Monroe County that went to Buffalo to help with recovery efforts after the blizzard. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recognized the recovery crew members for working to help clear the streets in Buffalo. They also helped with responding to emergency calls, restoring emergency services, and transporting residents mostly working 12 hour shifts.
Your chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot and other money prizes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By the end of tonight, someone in the Greater Rochester Area may become a millionaire. The Mega Millions drawing has arrived and topped $1 billion. Friday the 13th could turn out to be a lucky day after all for someone. This is a historic drawing because we’re talking $1.35 billion […]
techvisibility.com
Cash advance on Rochester, Ny. Payday advances for the Rochester, Nyc( NY) and just why you want them
Payday loans with the Rochester, New york. Payday advances toward Rochester, Nyc( NY) and just why you want them. Let’s understand what payday advances is actually. The word has actually cost loans Fort Dodge particular able value, always, it’s that loan one to lenders make it a first-term (until you rating 2nd income). Just how much you may get differs from $31 to $2,five-hundred or so, composed points. All of the says offer certain regulations managing pay day loan, there are two approaches to see them: on the web otherwise owing to shop loan providers. Here’s everything you need to see getting a simple money when you look at the Rochester, Nyc.
Local superintendents react to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Superintendents around Monroe County are reacting to new plans and goals laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address. Particularly with funding to support mental health for students and changes in the foundation aid formula for districts in need. When coming out of virtual learning […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Gates and Chili residents get erroneous tax bills. Here’s what happens now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert takes a look at a big mistake on the tax bills of residents of Gates and about 1100 Chili residents. To understand the mistake, you have to understand the district boundaries. The Gates Fire District is all of Gates and about 1100 homes in the northeastern section of Chili. Those were the bills with the math mistake.
wdkx.com
Rochester City Council Approves Money For RPD Officers To Be At Schools
Rochester City Council has approved the funding for the Rochester Police Department to place officers at schools. City Council voted earlier this week to fund overtime for RPD officers to be present at some of the schools in the City of Rochester. The officers will be at certain schools for...
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit DMV is rescheduling all appointments after equipment failure
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The DMV branch in Irondequoit is rescheduling all appointments on Wednesday because of state equipment failure, says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. The Irondequoit DMV is unable to process transactions and there’s no estimated time for when the issues will be fixed. All other three...
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
New creative center focusing on Black and Brown creatives opens in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new creative center in Rochester had it’s ribbon cutting Friday. According to founder Jordin Pickett, The Lab is a Black-owned and queer-friendly space, and will serve as the central meeting place for the organization Being Black in the Burbs. They say they hope The Lab will serve as a safe […]
Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
Comments / 0