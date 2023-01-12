ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
westsidenewsny.com

Town and county tax receipts available online

Sweden Tax Receiver Kathleen Bahr-Seever would like property owners to know that tax information and receipts are available online at https://www.monroecounty.gov. The site makes it easy for owners to print receipts at home or store the receipts electronically. Sweden tax receiver hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3...
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Explainer: Correction issued for tax bills in Gates Fire District

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents within the Gates Fire District should be on the lookout for a corrected tax bill in the mail, by early next week. This comes after an erroneous levy amount was recently sent to households in all of Gates, and some parts of Chili. The bill undershot the amount needed; a dollar […]
GATES, NY
wdkx.com

Recovery Workers From Monroe County Honored

Monroe County officials honored the response team of over 200 members from Monroe County that went to Buffalo to help with recovery efforts after the blizzard. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recognized the recovery crew members for working to help clear the streets in Buffalo. They also helped with responding to emergency calls, restoring emergency services, and transporting residents mostly working 12 hour shifts.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
techvisibility.com

Cash advance on Rochester, Ny. Payday advances for the Rochester, Nyc( NY) and just why you want them

Payday loans with the Rochester, New york. Payday advances toward Rochester, Nyc( NY) and just why you want them. Let’s understand what payday advances is actually. The word has actually cost loans Fort Dodge particular able value, always, it’s that loan one to lenders make it a first-term (until you rating 2nd income). Just how much you may get differs from $31 to $2,five-hundred or so, composed points. All of the says offer certain regulations managing pay day loan, there are two approaches to see them: on the web otherwise owing to shop loan providers. Here’s everything you need to see getting a simple money when you look at the Rochester, Nyc.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'

CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy