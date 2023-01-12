ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Detroit News

Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday

A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher

A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
LIVONIA, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds

SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
SOUTHGATE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown

Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
OAK PARK, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

