Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warren Police investigate threat reported by “brave students” at Van Dyke Public Schools, classes canceled
According to a statement on the school’s website, school officials learned Thursday night of a “potential alleged threat.” Two “brave students” saw the threat posted on someone’s phone and alerted the school, school officials said.
Detroit News
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
Detroit man charged with pretending to be a school safety officer, scamming local businesses
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged with pretending to be a school safety officer and running an alleged fundraising scam that targeted local businesses in recent weeks.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield honors MLK Jr.'s memory with food drive
The city of Southfield, Forgotten Harvest, and the MLK Task Force gathered Friday for a food drive in memory of the civil rights leader. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
fox2detroit.com
3rd threat targets Richmond schools • 'Hockey doc' hit with more charges • The Carhartt heiress fortune
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read...
downriversundaytimes.com
Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds
SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in Ulta theft attempt in Livingston County
Several people were taken into custody after a late-night robbery attempt at an Ulta beauty store in Livingston County. At one point, police did fire shots, though no one was injured.
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
'It stings': Royal Oak High School student dies after saving cousin from pond
A Royal Oak sophomore is being remembered as hero after he drowned trying to save someone who fell through a frozen pond.
abc12.com
Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown
Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Comments / 0