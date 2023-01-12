ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Hill

The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms

Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation.   In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym.   An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week.   Introduced by two Democrats,…
SheKnows

Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted to Use a Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea — & Then Blame Another Country for His Actions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While Donald Trump was President of the United States unprecedented moments were reportedly happening behind closed doors that could have had global implications. That’s what a new afterword in author Michael Schmidt’s book, Donald Trump v. the United States, is alleging: Donald Trump tossed around the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming it on another country. It’s shocking to even type out these words — it takes very little common sense to understand that this...

