Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week.
Democrat Schiff says national security may have been jeopardized by Biden’s mishandling of classified docs
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents may have jeopardized national security.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months
Russia acknowledged the missile strikes but did not mention the Dnipro apartment building.
The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms
Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation. In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym. An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week. Introduced by two Democrats,…
Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted to Use a Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea — & Then Blame Another Country for His Actions
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While Donald Trump was President of the United States unprecedented moments were reportedly happening behind closed doors that could have had global implications. That’s what a new afterword in author Michael Schmidt’s book, Donald Trump v. the United States, is alleging: Donald Trump tossed around the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming it on another country. It’s shocking to even type out these words — it takes very little common sense to understand that this...
