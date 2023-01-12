Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
Masonic Temple facing foreclosure
A long vacant and run-down building on Main Street in Binghamton may be coming on the market soon.
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes
Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
Lawmakers look to drive out sticker shops
Some state lawmakers are looking to close a loophole in New York's recreational marijuana law that they say has allowed illegal so-called sticker shops to thrive
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties
A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
New dance studio opens today in Endicott
Dancing with D Dance Studio will open its doors at 1301 Broad Street.
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Eight Biggest Parking Nightmares In The Southern Tier
Parking. That word sets off a lot of different emotions in people. I drive a large van and parking can be a nightmare for me. Especially backing out of a tight parking lot where the spaces are tight and it's not easy to turn as I'm backing out. And then...
WETM
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
Southern Tier Community Center opens its doors
The Southern Tier Community Center is officially operating in the same building as the former Boys and Girls Club next to Union Endicott High School.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Housing Coming to Endicott in 2024
AS MORE LITHIUM ION MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES LIKE IM3NY BRING WORKERS TO ENDICOTT, MORE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO NEED HOUSING THAT DOESN'T CURRENTLY EXIST IN THE VILLAGE. SERENITY TOWER IS GOING TO BE A 150-UNIT COMPLEX, WITH A MIX OF APARTMENTS RANGING FROM ONE TO THREE BEDROOMS, ALONG WITH STUDIO APARTMENTS.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
Binghamton to host MLK day celebration
On Monday, January 16th, the Broome County MLK Commission will host a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
$30 Million Luxury Apartment Complex Coming to Endicott
In preparation for the rise in battery manufacturing in the Southern Tier, a $30 million luxury apartment complex is in the works in Endicott. A Vestal-based company, Atlas James Construction & Fabrication, has unveiled plans for a $30 million luxury apartment complex in Endicott. The complex, called Serenity Tower, will be near the Huron Campus and contain 150-units, primarily to house employees of Imperium 3 New York, BAE, Ubiquity Solar and clean tech businesses in the area.
Pedestrian bridge demolition to close Watson Blvd
On January 19th, a portion of Watson Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
ithaca.com
Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal
Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
14850.com
South Aurora Street closed on Ithaca’s south hill due to structure fire
The Ithaca Fire Department says the 700 and 800 blocks of South Aurora Street, Route 96B on Ithaca’s South Hill, is closed Saturday morning due to a structure fire. According to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal, there’s a house fire in the 700 block, above Hillview Street.
