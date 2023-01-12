ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes

Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties

A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Gas leak in an Elmira home

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New Housing Coming to Endicott in 2024

AS MORE LITHIUM ION MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES LIKE IM3NY BRING WORKERS TO ENDICOTT, MORE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO NEED HOUSING THAT DOESN'T CURRENTLY EXIST IN THE VILLAGE. SERENITY TOWER IS GOING TO BE A 150-UNIT COMPLEX, WITH A MIX OF APARTMENTS RANGING FROM ONE TO THREE BEDROOMS, ALONG WITH STUDIO APARTMENTS.
ENDICOTT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

$30 Million Luxury Apartment Complex Coming to Endicott

In preparation for the rise in battery manufacturing in the Southern Tier, a $30 million luxury apartment complex is in the works in Endicott. A Vestal-based company, Atlas James Construction & Fabrication, has unveiled plans for a $30 million luxury apartment complex in Endicott. The complex, called Serenity Tower, will be near the Huron Campus and contain 150-units, primarily to house employees of Imperium 3 New York, BAE, Ubiquity Solar and clean tech businesses in the area.
ENDICOTT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal

Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

