Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Washington Examiner
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
Washington Examiner
Please, put poor Pete out to pasture
During the 2020 presidential primary, candidate Joe Biden released a video savaging former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of competence and relevant experience for the White House. Over and over again, Biden's video highlighted how the onetime Democratic mayor of South Bend accomplished little, mostly making cosmetic changes to the small, slightly run-down Midwestern city where he had grown up.
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal
EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
Washington Examiner
Ashli Babbitt’s shooter housed at Andrews for six months
The U.S. Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt was housed for six months in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to newly released Air Force records. Capitol Police paid for a suite for Lt. Michael Byrd...
Washington Examiner
Ex-Santos campaign staffers question sloppy bookkeeping, predict he will be 'perp walked'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might have embattled Rep. George Santos's back, but two of the freshman lawmaker's former campaign staffers claimed things felt fishy from the start and predicted a tough road ahead with substantial legal fallout for the New York politician. “Lying on your resume is one thing, but...
Washington Examiner
Rep. James Comer says Biden's Delaware home is a 'crime scene' in classified docs discovery
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Joe Biden's Delaware home is equivalent to a "crime scene" following the revelation that classified documents dating back to the president's days as vice president were found in his garage. Three troves of classified documents have been found since early November, with the third...
Washington Examiner
What can the GOP House actually do?
WHAT CAN THE GOP HOUSE ACTUALLY DO? On Sept. 23, 2022, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), then the House Minority Leader, traveled to Pennsylvania to unveil the GOP's midterm campaign platform, the Commitment to America. The document was a "plan for a new direction," McCarthy said. "We want to roll it out to you, to the entire country, so you know exactly what we will do if you would trust us and give us the ability to take a new direction for this country."
Washington Examiner
Admitting ignorance is bliss
At a recent family dinner, the conversation drifted from upcoming travel to where we’re spending the summer to, finally, the brutal murder of four University of Idaho students that took place in November. This was before Idaho police and the FBI had identified and arrested a suspect, when it...
Washington Examiner
What's at stake in the Left's war on women
A decade ago, the phrase "war on women" was everywhere. Democrats, ever eager to paint Republicans as hateful toward women, used it constantly. The term was born out of a push to make abortion more palatable. The GOP's "war" was supposedly going to limit the freedoms of American women on various fronts. Now, the term "war on women" seems to have disappeared. In its place is a real war on women, waged by the Left.
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says Biden documents discovery highlights 'hypocrisy' in government
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden's possession from his days as vice president highlights the "hypocrisy" within the federal government. McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday that the way the Justice Department and...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Biden's deceit follows him to the border
Politicians have been lying to their constituents forever. But here in America, a country built by and for the people, our elected representatives are supposed to operate by a higher standard. In recent years, however, too many U.S. politicians think they can ignore the repercussions of their lies. There tend...
Washington Examiner
'Do you speak English?' labeled a microaggression in Texas hospital bias training
Employees working for a West Texas healthcare system were required to take an implicit bias training that said asking someone if they spoke English amounted to a microaggression. According to documents obtained by the medical watchdog group Do No Harm and shared with the Washington Examiner, Covenant Medical Center in...
Washington Examiner
Justice Department admits it has 30 gigs of data from Jan. 6 committee unseen by public
There are 30 gigabytes of data on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that has not been seen by the public, the Justice Department revealed in a court filing related to an upcoming Oath Keepers trial Thursday. The department said the evidence was appended to the 255 witness transcripts...
Comments / 0