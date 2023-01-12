WHAT CAN THE GOP HOUSE ACTUALLY DO? On Sept. 23, 2022, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), then the House Minority Leader, traveled to Pennsylvania to unveil the GOP's midterm campaign platform, the Commitment to America. The document was a "plan for a new direction," McCarthy said. "We want to roll it out to you, to the entire country, so you know exactly what we will do if you would trust us and give us the ability to take a new direction for this country."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO