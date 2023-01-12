ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Please, put poor Pete out to pasture

During the 2020 presidential primary, candidate Joe Biden released a video savaging former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of competence and relevant experience for the White House. Over and over again, Biden's video highlighted how the onetime Democratic mayor of South Bend accomplished little, mostly making cosmetic changes to the small, slightly run-down Midwestern city where he had grown up.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal

EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ashli Babbitt’s shooter housed at Andrews for six months

The U.S. Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt was housed for six months in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to newly released Air Force records. Capitol Police paid for a suite for Lt. Michael Byrd...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
Washington Examiner

What can the GOP House actually do?

WHAT CAN THE GOP HOUSE ACTUALLY DO? On Sept. 23, 2022, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), then the House Minority Leader, traveled to Pennsylvania to unveil the GOP's midterm campaign platform, the Commitment to America. The document was a "plan for a new direction," McCarthy said. "We want to roll it out to you, to the entire country, so you know exactly what we will do if you would trust us and give us the ability to take a new direction for this country."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Admitting ignorance is bliss

At a recent family dinner, the conversation drifted from upcoming travel to where we’re spending the summer to, finally, the brutal murder of four University of Idaho students that took place in November. This was before Idaho police and the FBI had identified and arrested a suspect, when it...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

What's at stake in the Left's war on women

A decade ago, the phrase "war on women" was everywhere. Democrats, ever eager to paint Republicans as hateful toward women, used it constantly. The term was born out of a push to make abortion more palatable. The GOP's "war" was supposedly going to limit the freedoms of American women on various fronts. Now, the term "war on women" seems to have disappeared. In its place is a real war on women, waged by the Left.
Washington Examiner

Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
WILMINGTON, DE
Washington Examiner

Biden's deceit follows him to the border

Politicians have been lying to their constituents forever. But here in America, a country built by and for the people, our elected representatives are supposed to operate by a higher standard. In recent years, however, too many U.S. politicians think they can ignore the repercussions of their lies. There tend...

