FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
When do we see some sunshine this weekend?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the Sun has made an appearance in the sky over WNY. This isn't unusual for January as it's typically one of our cloudiest months of the year. Average sunshine for any given day is only historically around 32%. For those looking for a little sunshine, it looks like Sunday will start to trend in a sunnier direction over WNY.
Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
13 WHAM
Winter's back in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most of us woke up to a slushy inch of wet snow in WNY this morning. This snow is associated with a storm system that will drifting east of Rochester into New England this afternoon. We expect light snow to continue through early this afternoon with the snow becoming more scattered in nature late this afternoon into this evening.
Kucko’s Camera: Winter wonderland at Holley Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera out to Orleans County, to explore the wonderful wintry park at Holley Falls.
URMC Physician weighs in: Does the cold weather really increase your risk for catching a cold?
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Many of us were told at one point in our lives that being outside in the cold for too long can increase your risk for catching a cold, but is this really true? Just like that the snow and the cold is back here in Rochester. After going back and forth […]
Road closures in Rochester due to bridge repair work
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced the closure of multiple roadways to accommodate bridge repair work.
13 WHAM
Where is the snow this season?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home
CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
New creative center focusing on Black and Brown creatives opens in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new creative center in Rochester had it’s ribbon cutting Friday. According to founder Jordin Pickett, The Lab is a Black-owned and queer-friendly space, and will serve as the central meeting place for the organization Being Black in the Burbs. They say they hope The Lab will serve as a safe […]
Shots fired on Monroe Avenue, police investigate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired along Monroe Avenue Friday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 7:40 p.m. They found evidence that a vacant building had been struck by gunfire. Police say a vehicle leaving the area at […]
RPD: 19-year-old dead after homicide at Rochester Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a homicide that took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue. The RPD says officers were called to the Burger King for reports of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they located a […]
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
