Rochester, NY

When do we see some sunshine this weekend?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the Sun has made an appearance in the sky over WNY. This isn't unusual for January as it's typically one of our cloudiest months of the year. Average sunshine for any given day is only historically around 32%. For those looking for a little sunshine, it looks like Sunday will start to trend in a sunnier direction over WNY.
Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
Winter's back in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most of us woke up to a slushy inch of wet snow in WNY this morning. This snow is associated with a storm system that will drifting east of Rochester into New England this afternoon. We expect light snow to continue through early this afternoon with the snow becoming more scattered in nature late this afternoon into this evening.
Where is the snow this season?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home

CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
Shots fired on Monroe Avenue, police investigate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired along Monroe Avenue Friday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 7:40 p.m. They found evidence that a vacant building had been struck by gunfire. Police say a vehicle leaving the area at […]
RPD: 19-year-old dead after homicide at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a homicide that took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue. The RPD says officers were called to the Burger King for reports of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they located a […]
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
