NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.

JACKSON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO