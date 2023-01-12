ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Double homicide in Westwego, JPSO reports

WESTWEGO, La. — Two people in Westwego are dead after a fatal shooting late Tuesday night. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 9:00 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man and...
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide at Esplanade and North Derbigny

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide at Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, according to a Sunday news release. The release said the call came in at 6:58 p.m. and initial reports showed an adult man in a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

LSU student from Covington dies after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. — An LSU student struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive on Sunday morning died from her injuries the school said Monday. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
WWL

Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site

NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
JACKSON, LA
WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Covington man accused of shooting at car on Hwy 36 near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities say a Covington man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Abita Nursery subdivision near Abita Springs, La. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot while driving in the area.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home

METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
METAIRIE, LA
