HOV lane to temporarily close at Earhart Blvd. on US 90-B
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, Jan. 23, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans plans to close the HOV exit and entrance lane of the Crescent City Connection on US 90 near the intersection between Earhart Blvd. and Magnolia St. The lane is set to reopen on Fri....
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
404 cars stolen across New Orleans in the first 17 days of 2023
NEW ORLEANS — Just a little over two weeks into the new year and more than 400 vehicles have been stolen across the city of New Orleans, that's an average of more than 23 vehicles every day. Stephanie Foot had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra stolen on Sunday,. “I never...
Double homicide in Westwego, JPSO reports
WESTWEGO, La. — Two people in Westwego are dead after a fatal shooting late Tuesday night. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 9:00 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man and...
19-year-old murdered as city leaders discussed crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — At the same time a sometimes heated meeting discussing crime in the City of New Orleans was taking place downtown, less than a mile away in Central City a man was shot and killed. The NOPD said they responded to a call of a shooting around...
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
Dredging vessel capsizes near Meraux, spilling over 3,000 gallons of oil in the Mississippi River
LOUISIANA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill of more than 3,360 gallons after a dredging vessel capsized in the Mississippi River near Meraux, according to a press release. The New Orleans Sector was notified of this incident at around 12:50 a.m. on Monday....
NOPD investigating homicide at Esplanade and North Derbigny
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide at Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, according to a Sunday news release. The release said the call came in at 6:58 p.m. and initial reports showed an adult man in a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fire in backyard shed takes life of neighbor in Leonidas home
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and loved ones passed by the charred remains of a backyard “mancave” in the 9000 block of Cohn Street to pray and pay their respects. This is where Larry Williams, 64, died when the small wood-frame shed caught fire Sunday night. Neighbors say...
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
JPSO police chase ends in crash on Terry Parkway, one suspect arrested
TERRYTOWN, La. — A police chase on the west bank of Jefferson Parish crossed parish lines and ended with a crash on Terry Parkway Thursday afternoon. According to JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde, the chase started when deputies were notified of a stolen car at the corner of Manhattan and LaPalco.
LSU student from Covington dies after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. — An LSU student struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive on Sunday morning died from her injuries the school said Monday. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site
NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
New Orleans moves to increase trash collection with help from IV Waste, Waste Pro
NEW ORLEANS — After months of trash complaints aimed at Richard's Disposal from residents in service areas 1 and 4, the city of New Orleans is making an effort to solve the problem. City leaders met Monday with IV Waste and Waste Pro, they determined the two trash providers...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Bank of Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish are under a boil water advisory because of a water line break. The advisory is in effect for the areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria, according to Jefferson Parish officials.
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
Shorthanded NOPD forces Mardi Gras krewes to seek additional security
NEW ORLEANS — The ongoing staffing shortage at the New Orleans Police Department is pushing Carnival Krewes to hire supplemental security if they want to roll on their full routes. Back on King's Day, Mayor Latoya Cantrell set a deadline of January 23rd for krewes to submit their plan to secure parade paths.
Covington man accused of shooting at car on Hwy 36 near Abita Springs
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities say a Covington man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Abita Nursery subdivision near Abita Springs, La. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot while driving in the area.
Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home
METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
