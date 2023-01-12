Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island
DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
People are only just realising their iPad can power their iPhone
The iPad can do a lot of things. You can use it to watch media, play games, draw and even work. But it seems that a lot of people didn't realise it has another trick built in, and one that could help you our if your phone dies. A tech...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could feature game-changing graphics
It's been more than four months since the iPhone 14 range was released, so naturally we're now eagerly awaiting news of the iPhone 15. But while there's been little in terms of official announcements, an unusual story that's surfaced about the development of the current range offers some clues about where Apple might be heading next.
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Android Authority
How to like a text message on Android
An emoji is as good as a response, probably. Social media has conditioned us to indicate approval with emojis. A like might be as good as a response in some circumstances on messaging apps like WhatsApp, but can you do the same with simple text messages?. RCS messaging, which stands...
Digital Trends
Microsoft just scored a big win with Apple
Microsoft is gearing up to have Apple TV and Apple Music be the next applications available for download on its Microsoft Store. The apps are currently available as preview versions, which are compatible with Windows 11, according to @ALumia_Italia (via Thurrott). Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music...
Apple Insider
Frustrated with IPad, can't even get logged in demands WIFI
Hello! I was given an IPAD by a family member, I don't want to use this myself but sell it online. I'd just like to be able to get on the system so I can tell what model it is and OS level, software, etc, in order to sell the item.
CNET
It's Time to Embrace AirDrop on the iPhone and Mac. Here's How
If you are still emailing files from your iPhone to people nearby or are still using a USB thumb drive to transfer a few photos from your Mac, stop. Try AirDrop instead. Whether you have an iPhone 14, an iPad Mini or a new M2 MacBook Pro, AirDrop is the most convenient way to transfer files and content from one Apple device to another. AirDrop lets you share photos, documents, videos, audio recordings, contact cards, web links and notes (among other things) quickly between Apple devices.
itechpost.com
6 Easy Solutions If Your iPhone Won't Charge
One of the most common problems an iPhone user encounters is their charger not working, even though it is relatively new. There are a number of potential reasons why your iPhone won't charge, but fortunately there are some fixes you can try to get your device charging once more. With...
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
Change this iPhone setting to thwart thieves who might steal your phone
Apple’s Find My technology makes stealing an iPhone difficult, as tech-savvy thieves might be wary about stealing devices that users can track online. But the iPhone remains a highly coveted device and a primary target. That’s why it’s important to change a key iPhone Control Center setting to prevent thieves from holding onto your device, in addition to having Find My active at all times and protecting your device with a password and biometrics.
TechCrunch
Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
Apple highlights iPhone 14’s Unsend Message and Action Mode features in latest ads
The iPhone 14 has been out for around four months now. While the regular versions don’t bring many new features compared to its predecessor, Apple is trying to do its marketing magic trick by promoting an iOS 16 feature – which is available for a wide array of devices – and an exclusive iPhone 14 function in two of its latest ads.
Apple Insider
iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo? 5 Effective Methods Are Here
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This is how to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo, including a Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system repair, to get your mobile device booting and running once again. One of the worst things to happen...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, Samsung finally announced its next Unpacked event this week, where the company will take to the stage to formally unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Of course, with near-daily leaks, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. From a refined design to improved specs, it seems like we know nearly everything there is to know about Samsung's next phones. Today, we're getting yet more looks at all three models in their various colors, including a peak at the S23 Ultra's embedded S Pen.
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Apple Insider
New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen onMacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
Apple Insider
Apple plans microLED displays in everything after 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's use of microLED will explode to its entire product line after an update to theApple Watch Ultra in 2024. After spending some six years on its own custom-created microLED displays, codenamed T159 back...
Comments / 0