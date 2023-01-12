Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
dallasexpress.com
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Carscoops
1979 Corvette Owner Gets A Shocking 1,177% Tax Hike On Parts Car In Kansas
Used car prices have been sky-high for a few years now and classic cars have seen a similar bump. For one man in Kansas, that bump now has him paying some 1,177 percent more in property taxes on a non-running Corvette parts car in his garage. Now, he’s set up to battle the state over a $718 property tax bill.
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales
Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
TechCrunch
Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%
This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
gmauthority.com
These Four 2023 Buick Enclave Packages Are Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second-generation crossover, and introduces just a few updates before the third-generation Enclave is released for the 2024 calendar year. Today, GM Authority has learned that these option packages for the 2023 Enclave are now unavailable to order. Four LPO...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Want To Buy A Ford F-150 Lightning? You Might Be Out Of Luck
The F-150 Lightning is one of the top selling electric pickup trucks. Ford has seen strong demand, but might need to get supply under control soon. One of the most popular vehicles from 2022 doesn’t have a demand problem heading into 2023, but as the company who makes it found out quickly, it might have a supply problem.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
