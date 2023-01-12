ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
dallasexpress.com

1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled

Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The Independent

Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales

Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
TechCrunch

Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%

This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
gmauthority.com

These Four 2023 Buick Enclave Packages Are Unavailable To Order

The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second-generation crossover, and introduces just a few updates before the third-generation Enclave is released for the 2024 calendar year. Today, GM Authority has learned that these option packages for the 2023 Enclave are now unavailable to order. Four LPO...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Want To Buy A Ford F-150 Lightning? You Might Be Out Of Luck

The F-150 Lightning is one of the top selling electric pickup trucks. Ford has seen strong demand, but might need to get supply under control soon. One of the most popular vehicles from 2022 doesn’t have a demand problem heading into 2023, but as the company who makes it found out quickly, it might have a supply problem.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
US News and World Report

Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In

When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?

