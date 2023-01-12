ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup

Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Reuters

Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Further January Signings Unlikely

In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was asked if he expected any more players to be signed:. I don’t think [we will get more players in], it’s just the situation. It’s like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that’s it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that’s it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 2: Hugo Lloris own goal and Martin Odegaard strike sends Gunners eight clear

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance and win in the north London derby at Tottenham. The Gunners took full advantage of Manchester City's loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.
SB Nation

Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs

The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out. No, it's not any transfer news. Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC

Cardiff City: What next after Mark Hudson becomes latest manager to go?

Mark Hudson has come and gone as Cardiff City boss, his reign lasting just 118 days. Hudson was only actually Cardiff's permanent manager for just over half that time, for it was not until mid-November that he was given a contract until the end of the season. Hudson was initially...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime

Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
The Associated Press

Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’

Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...
BBC

Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
BBC

Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash

Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...

