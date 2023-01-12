Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay
Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is expected to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Madueke, Keita, Antonio, Gallagher, Depay, Bellingham, Elanga
Chelsea have made a 30m euro (£26.5m) bid for PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (ESPN) Liverpool have ended contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita and will let the 27-year-old Guinea international leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider) Chelsea had a loan bid...
Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, where to watch the Premier League
Leeds United will be looking to end their winless streak in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday night. The visitors have not won a league match since the start of November and currently sit in 14th place with 17 points from their opening 17 games.
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday
The deal to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea will be completed on Sunday after both clubs came to an agreement earlier today.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Further January Signings Unlikely
In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was asked if he expected any more players to be signed:. I don’t think [we will get more players in], it’s just the situation. It’s like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that’s it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that’s it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 2: Hugo Lloris own goal and Martin Odegaard strike sends Gunners eight clear
Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance and win in the north London derby at Tottenham. The Gunners took full advantage of Manchester City's loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
SB Nation
Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs
The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out. No, it's not any transfer news. Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).
Sunderland vs Swansea City preview: How to watch, team News, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the game against Swansea City.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Cardiff City: What next after Mark Hudson becomes latest manager to go?
Mark Hudson has come and gone as Cardiff City boss, his reign lasting just 118 days. Hudson was only actually Cardiff's permanent manager for just over half that time, for it was not until mid-November that he was given a contract until the end of the season. Hudson was initially...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’
Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...
BBC
Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure
Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
BBC
Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash
Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...
BBC
ITF ends $3bn deal with Gerard Pique's company to run Davis Cup after less than five years
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. The International Tennis Federation is to end its deal with ex-footballer Gerard Pique's company to organise the Davis Cup after less than five years. The...
