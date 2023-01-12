Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction
After a strong start to the new year with an easy win at Northwestern, Ohio State has fallen on hard times, losing three-straight games. Following a heartbreaking loss to Purdue last week, the Buckeyes lost at Maryland last Sunday, and on Thursday were upset by Minnesota, who were winless in Big Ten play entering the game.
Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player
The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
buckeyesports.com
Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll
Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
landgrantholyland.com
Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is No. 3 in the nation and one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country. If you haven’t jumped headfirst into watching the games this season, we feel sorry for you, and ask the question, “What are you waiting for?” Also, if you’ve been looking at scores alone it looks like the Scarlet & Gray have traveled a fairly easy road, but that’s far from the truth.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67
It’s tough to categorize any particular Big Ten game as a “must-win” in early January, but following a disheartening 80-73 loss to Maryland last weekend, Thursday night’s game against the last-place Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4) certainly qualified as one. The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) were viewed...
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Central Ohio high school basketball: 4 Court Press scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Highlights from throughout central Ohio on January 13 can be found below. You can watch episode two of 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops in the video player above.
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
Ohio State Hall of Fame athlete, Broadway star dies at 100
By the time he arrived on Ohio State’s campus in 1939, he was already a state champion and high school record-breaker
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
columbusfreepress.com
Central Ohio area business leaders creating the nation’s first recovery center and trade school
Seeing the current workforce exodus crippling other contractors and the dire need for new approaches to addiction treatment, a group of Columbus-area businesses are backing a very innovative and unique nonprofit endeavor to address both problems and launch the nation’s first recovery center and trade school right here in Ohio.
Comments / 0