landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction

After a strong start to the new year with an easy win at Northwestern, Ohio State has fallen on hard times, losing three-straight games. Following a heartbreaking loss to Purdue last week, the Buckeyes lost at Maryland last Sunday, and on Thursday were upset by Minnesota, who were winless in Big Ten play entering the game.
FanSided

Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player

The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
buckeyesports.com

Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll

Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
FanSided

Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU

The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
landgrantholyland.com

Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is No. 3 in the nation and one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country. If you haven’t jumped headfirst into watching the games this season, we feel sorry for you, and ask the question, “What are you waiting for?” Also, if you’ve been looking at scores alone it looks like the Scarlet & Gray have traveled a fairly easy road, but that’s far from the truth.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67

It’s tough to categorize any particular Big Ten game as a “must-win” in early January, but following a disheartening 80-73 loss to Maryland last weekend, Thursday night’s game against the last-place Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4) certainly qualified as one. The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) were viewed...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
ocj.com

A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
