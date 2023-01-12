Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes Return To Bills' Facility
Seemingly every time the NFL world gets an update about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it brings good news. That wonderful trend continued Saturday. A picture posted to Instagram by Bills safety Matt Milano appears to show Hamlin back in the team's practice facility for the first time ...
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
NBC Sports
Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend, when everyone seeks any sign -- and we mean any -- of which teams will win and advance. Here's the latest one: Over the course of his 13 seasons as Seattle Seahawks coach,...
NBC Sports
Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win
Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game. The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.
Video Released Showing Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight
It was not a good look for the free-agent wide receiver.
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator is in the building.
NBC Sports
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
Comments / 0