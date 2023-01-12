Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Brock Purdy’s success is a major testament to Jimmy Garoppolo
Despite playing with their third-string quarterback, the 49ers are in a position to make a deep playoff run. That’s because seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy has not played like someone who was the last pick in the 2022 draft. Purdy led the league with his 112.0 passer rating over the...
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Commanders were interested in former NFL coach Jim Caldwell for their OC position, but he declined
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner earlier this week after the team failed to make the playoffs, primarily due to the offense. For his replacement, head coach Ron Rivera was expected to go outside of the organization. On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Washington contacted former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for its vacant offensive coordinator position. However, Caldwell declined, saying he was only interviewing for head-coaching vacancies.
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera: We had a good run until Cam Newton's shoulder gave out
In a debate that’s beginning to rival the arrival of the chicken and the egg, the discussions of the dynamic between head coaches and quarterbacks have really heightened of late. So, who’s more responsible for an NFL team’s success?. With the Carolina Panthers needing both, and currently...
Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some serious decisions to make about Justin Fields with the Bears No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend, when everyone seeks any sign -- and we mean any -- of which teams will win and advance. Here's the latest one: Over the course of his 13 seasons as Seattle Seahawks coach,...
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Texans Have 'No Loyalty' After Lovie Smith Firing, Says Falcons Ex Coach
Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith led the team from 2008-14. But now he has something to say about the Houston Texans and their recent coaching decisions.
NBC Sports
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
Cardinals to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores for Head Coach Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers coach continues to receive interest from around the league.
Teams who have asked to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
The 49ers’ chances of keeping DeMeco Ryans into the 2023 season were always slim. After another sensational showing from San Francisco’s defense again in 2022, the 49ers’ star assistant is the hottest name on the head-coaching market. His number of suitors has climbed to four, though there’s no guarantee he’ll take interviews with all the clubs.
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL 2022 coach of the year: Brian Daboll
The coach of the year typically refers to the coach whose team most exceeded the general expectations that existed before the season started. In 2022, plenty of coaches fell into that category. One managed to take his team to the playoffs under circumstances that seemed unlikely to the point of no chance in hell.
Panthers named potential trade fit for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Derek Carr said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, extending his love and gratitude to the fans and franchise he spent the last nine years of his life with. And soon enough, he’ll be saying hello to new fans and a new franchise. But where?. NFL.com lead...
NBC Sports
Who has the most cap space in the NFL in 2023?
The NFL season is nearing its end as we gear up for the Wild Card showdown this weekend. Starting on January 14, six games will take place – three for the AFC and three for the NFC – where 12 teams will find out their playoff fates. With...
NBC Sports
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances
The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
