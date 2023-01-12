Read full article on original website
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Michael Myers wanted in Georgia on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man named Michael Myers in wanted in Chatham County. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook they were searching for the 44-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s office says Myers is wanted for a probation...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Hinesville man...
BigShots announces plans to open in Pooler next year
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – BigShots is officially coming to Pooler in 2024, the company announced Thursday. The new golf venue will include a two-story tee line and indoor putting course targeted for players of all ages and skill levels. It’s one of two new family entertainment businesses eyeing the Pooler area. The city has also […]
allongeorgia.com
TBM Feed and Seed in Statesboro Hiring Part-Time
TBM(Tillman, Brannen and Minick) Feed and Seed, 2077 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, is hiring two part-time sales associates. Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service. Requirements:. A friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus. Ability to work flexible shifts. Be able to stand on feet for...
WJCL
Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
WJCL
Fire crews in Richmond Hill respond to early-morning explosion; neighbors report homes shaking
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after an explosion at a home in Richmond Hill. Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Sean Curry said the initial call came in at 5:15 a.m. Friday. Curry said two people, who had recently moved into the home, were...
wtoc.com
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months since the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a church in Hinesville. The raid in Hinesville was connected to raids in four other cities, Augusta, Ga., Killeen, Texas, Fayetteville, N.C., and Tacoma, Wash. Now, a lawsuit filed in federal court...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tempers flared yet again at Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. It’s located in Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan’s […]
WJCL
Man accused of rigging estranged wife's car to explode in Savannah granted bond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man whoallegedly rigged his estranged wife’s car to explode in Savannah back in 2019 has been released on bond. Barry Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing on December 29. According to his Conditions of Release form, Wright is...
