Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, died peacefully at home in Watertown, NY on January 12, 2023. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on August 16, 1925, the son of William M. Van Slyke and Gertrude (Slicer) Van Slyke. Extremely well organized his entire life, Bart even penned his own obituary. (Sorry Dad, we couldn’t resist a few edits.)
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of 14757 State Highway 37, passed away December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ozzy was born on December 29, 1951, in Rome, New York the son of Mildred (LaMay) Davis and the late Oliver LaPradd. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He first married Marilyn Jock and was blessed with a son. He later married Carmella Empey on February 14, 2012 in Winthrop, New York.
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Becoming the 'pipe drainer of Canton' in the '98 Ice Storm
Amy FeiereiselBecoming the 'pipe drainer of Canton' in the '98 Ice Storm. In the midst of a disaster, people end up doing things they normally wouldn’t. The 1998 Ice Storm pushed a lot of people into new, temporary roles: running impromptu shelters, delivering food, or rescuing their neighbors. Bill...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Larry was born in Watertown September 4, 1935, son of Howard Edward and Mildred (Loomus) Hockey. In December 1983 he married Cheryl J. Hockey in the town of Pamelia with Richard Baker officiating. Cheryl died in June 2013.
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
12 Reasons Why New York Is The Scariest, Most Ghostly State.
Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
