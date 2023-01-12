Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa
Maryland men’s basketball picked up a crucial win over Ohio State last Sunday thanks to graduate guard Jahmir Young’s monster performance with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Now, the Terps are coming off a week of rest as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Maryland is 2-3 in the Big Ten, but has yet to win a road game in conference play.
247Sports
Former Terps guard recalls magical Maryland memories, shares observations of Willard
Sean Mosley was part of the Maryland basketball program during an interesting time. The former Terps guard bridged the gap between Gary Williams and Mark Turgeon, and played in some storied games, with a legendary teammate in Greivis Vasquez. His best memory? A 79-72 upset of No. 4 Duke in 2010, on Vasquez's senior night at Xfinity Center.
testudotimes.com
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Rutgers preview
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s high ride of six straight victories came to a disappointing close Thursday night, as it fell just short against No. 6 Indiana in a 68-61 defeat at Assembly Hall. In a game that had a March-like feel to it, the intensity was high...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.13: Seven Maryland men’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans
Seven players of the reigning national champion Maryland men’s lacrosse team were named Division I Men’s Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine, the publication announced Tuesday. Graduate defender Brett Makar and senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman highlighted the Terps’ first-team selections. Makar is coming off a massive senior...
testudotimes.com
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball falls short at No. 6 Indiana, 68-61
Entering the final quarter, No. 6 Indiana and No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball were separated by six points. It felt like a tie game. There was an atmosphere in Assembly Hall comparable to an NCAA Tournament game, and one missed opportunity could change the matchup’s trajectory. The Hoosiers’...
pressboxonline.com
Talking Maryland Recruiting With Ahmed Ghafir
Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein talk with Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black and Gold about the opportunities and challenges facing Maryland football and basketball when it comes to recruiting, the transfer portal and more. • Talking Maryland Football And NIL With Dan Crowley. • Remembering...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
D.C. high school basketball highlights (1/13/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2023. Game of the week: St. John’s College High School vs. Good Counsel (Boys) St. John’s College High School vs. IMG Academy (Girls)
FireRescue1
Retired firefighter wins $50,000 Maryland Pick 5 prize for third time
ACCOKEEK, Md. — A retired firefighter who lives in Prince George’s County won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize in the Nov. 19 drawing after claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in the fall, the Maryland Lottery announced this week. “I just couldn't believe it,” said the winner, who...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Bay Net
Bike And Team Building With The Elite Black Men At Westlake
WALDORF, Md. – A group that was formed to bring togetherness amongst African American male students at Westlake High School is reunited for another year of camaraderie and growth. The 2022-2023 school year marks the second year of the Elite Black Men group at Westlake. The group stemmed from the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys for Maryland (AAEEBB) initiative, an initiative dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to improve the educational experience for Black boys in Maryland’s schools, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s website. There are two schools from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that are pilot schools for this initiative. The state noticed that black boys had some of the lowest test scores but the highest number of referrals. Last year Elite Black Men participated in outreach opportunities and team building exercises. This year is no different.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Retired Firefighter Wins Third $50,000 Lottery Prize
Per the Maryland Lottery: A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize. The Accokeek resident found his latest lucky ticket at 7-Eleven #38380 in White Plains. He stopped in for something to drink and then decided to place a $1 straight bet on the Nov. 19 Pick 5 evening drawing. The loyal daily player uses variations of an address for his numbers and selected the combination 15407 for this ticket.
Good 'Trouble:' Maryland Lottery Player Kicks Off 2023 With $1.5M Jackpot Win
There was no “trouble” to the start of the new year for a lucky Maryland Lottery player who claimed the second-largest winning prize in the three-year history of the “FAST PLAY! Hit The Jackpot!” game. A Charles County construction worker who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that…
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
