Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Ranks 3rd Best State For Happy Dogs

Once again a study of some sort is raking, something, who knows what, to fill time and space on the internet. This time the state of Wyoming has been called the third-best state in the nation for dog owners. And, therefore, dogs. That's according to a study by a group...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Deer Heads & Dog Poop Found In Wyoming Recycling

Want to "save the planet?" The problems with recycling, nation wide, have been discussed over the years, yet despite what we now know about it many people still want to do it, even after they find out that most recycling is actually useless, if not more harmful for the environment.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Eastbound I-80 Closed From Archer to Nebraska State Line

Winter conditions are causing travel impacts across southeast Wyoming this morning. Currently, eastbound Interstate 80 from Archer (exit 377) to the Nebraska state line is closed. As of 4:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. A black ice advisory is also in effect between Quealy Dome (exit 290) and...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Wyoming

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Wyoming using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

LISTEN: Wyoming’s Buffalo Bill Cody Recording From 1898

The man had quite a life. Buffalo Bill Cody was friends with people like George Armstrong Custer, Annie Oakley, William Tecumseh Sherman, Wild Bill Hickok, Chief Sitting Bull, and the founder of the pony express, which Bill rode for. Buffalo Bill's Wild West show was the first time in American...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winter Blast to Usher in Frigid Temps in Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there will be heavy snow tonight into Wednesday, strong winds in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming Wednesday night into Thursday which could impact travel, and very cold overnight lows each morning from Thursday through Saturday.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In

There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
WYOMING STATE
Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

