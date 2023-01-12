ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Queen, AR

hopeprescott.com

Terry Wesley Arrested and Charged With Rape

On January 1, 2023 at approximately 4:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Terry Wesley, 32, of Hope, AR. Mr. Wesley was arrested and charged with rape, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2200 block of Bill Clinton Bypass in Hope, AR. Mr. Wesley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

De Queen man arrested for assault

20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
DE QUEEN, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest

TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
TEXARKANA, AR
KATV

Hope police arrest a man who intended to deliver methamphetamine

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hope Police Department announced on Thursday they had charged and arrested a man who had purpose to deliver methamphetamine. Police said the arrest happened at 2:53 p.m. in the 800 block of West Division. 33-year-old Christopher Johnson of Hope has been charged and arrested...
HOPE, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KSLA

FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests

28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
GARLAND CITY, AR
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit

51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...

