Read full article on original website
Related
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
KSLA
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
ktoy1047.com
Public Notice from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization
Location – Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) – 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. · FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Amendment #5. The addition of Task 5.2 is for the development of a Safety Plan for the Texarkana MPO Region. This task will be performed with TxDOT funds in the amount of $50,000. The UPWP specifies the planning priorities, activities, and tasks which the MPO will address during the two-year period.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
southwestarkansasradio.com
DQ man arrested for battery, false imprisonment
A De Queen man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her at knifepoint during an altercation in Garland County over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested on Sunday near Kirby following the incident. He has been charged with a felony count of false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest
TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
txktoday.com
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrest records for 01/13
The Hope Police Department has released their weekly list of arrests. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Latara Barnes, 35, of Hope, AR. was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree and possession of controlled substance of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Grove Street in Hope, AR.
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
TAPD: Man arrested after he’s “honest with them” about meth under passenger seat
After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted "to be honest with them," and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Texarkana Police Arrest Man on 4 Drug Charges Including Distribution
Texarkana Texas Police along with Texas DPS troopers and Bowie County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Texarkana man in the Pleasant Grove area for selling drugs from his house after investing the situation for several days. A search warrant was issued for a house on Chaparral Street last Friday morning, January...
KSLA
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
ktoy1047.com
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
KSLA
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
Comments / 0