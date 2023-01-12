ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Blazena Krajewski

NAUGATUCK — Blazena “Blanche” (Vodickova) Krajewski, loving mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 96. She was the widow of Leo J. Krajewski, who predeceased her in 2002. Daughter of Marie (Starkova) and Jan Vodicka, Blazena...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Lucille Nichols

SOUTHBURY — Lucille “Ceil” (Hanlon) Nichols, 87, of Southbury, passed away peacefully all-the-while surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Care Unit of Saint Mary’s Hospital. Ceil was born in Waterbury at Saint Mary’s Hospital on...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Locals sign on to compete in college sports

Several local student-athletes from Naugatuck and Woodland recently signed to compete at the Division I level. Naugatuck soccer player Lauren Sonski will play at Iona, Woodland softball player Samantha Sosnovich will head to Merrimack, and Woodland soccer player Paige Letourneau will move to Long Island. Sonski headed to Iona: Naugatuck...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Young Naugy boys team showing plenty of fight

After finishing the NVL season undefeated last year no one really expected this year’s Naugatuck High boys basketball team to follow in those footsteps. In fact, coach Mike Wilson made it a point to state during the preseason preview that it would be unfair to compare one team with another in any given season.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Woodland boys continue to seek 32 minutes of basketball

In order to get into rhythm, you need to keep dancing until the music stops. That has been the biggest issue for the Woodland High boys basketball team to overcome this season. The Hawks have shown a penchant for playing strong for three quarters and watching games get away from them during a futile eight -minute stretch.
WOODLAND, CA

