Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson travels to Cincinnati; plans to 'reimburse' Mixon
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is headed to Cincinnati ahead of the Bengals' Wild Card playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Johnson announced that he was on his flight to Cincinnati on Friday morning in a tweet. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
WLWT, WBAL in Baltimore set friendly wager for upcoming playoff game
As the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens prepare for their AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday night, WLWT also has a lot riding on this weekend's playoff game. WLWT has a friendly wager with our sister station in Baltimore, WBAL. If the Bengals win, the WBAL team in Baltimore has...
Jeff Ruby restaurants adds Bengals-themed menu items ahead of playoff game
Jeff Ruby restaurants in Cincinnati are joining in on the excitement as the Bengals prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. All three restaurants with Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment (Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo & Johnny) have added a 3-foot-tall lighted Bengals "B" to show support for the hometown team as back-to-back AFC North Champions.
'We just tried to show unity, show love and show support': Burrow on impact, aftermath of Hamlin's hospitalization
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his outlook hasn't changed in the wake of Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football two weeks ago, but says something similar happening is always on the table. "You always know that's a possibility," Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor in...
Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz previews Bengals' upcoming playoff game vs. Ravens
The anticipation for the Cincinnati Bengals upcoming playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday is building, even from Bengals greats who understand the pressure and intensity of the playoff stage. Former 12-year Bengal Anthony Munoz is a Hall of Fame member, 11-time Pro Bowler and a nine-time member of...
