wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal council candidate nonpartisan forum turns partisan
The new chair of the McLean County Republican Party began Saturday’s GOP-hosted candidate forum by highlighting that not enough people vote in municipal elections. Chair Dennis Grundler told the city and town council candidates gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington that he wanted to provide them with an opportunity to speak directly to voters.
wglt.org
Unit 5 to specify cuts if voters say 'no' to a 2nd referendum
The second Unit 5 tax referendum campaign in six months will be a lot more specific on what happens if it doesn't pass than the first one was. Before the failed November referendum, school district leaders said they didn't want to get into the details of what they would do if it failed because they wanted to make a positive case for preserving the schools as they are.
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
wcbu.org
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
wglt.org
Among those sworn into the 103rd General Assembly: B-N's Sharon Chung
Former District 7 McLean County Board member and Bloomington resident Sharon Chung was among the lawmakers who took the oath of office Wednesday and assumed their seats in the 103rd General Assembly. The Democrat, who won over Republican candidate and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston in one of the...
1470 WMBD
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
wglt.org
How State Farm's new IT provider HCLTech plans to set up shop in Bloomington
An executive with HCLTech, the company State Farm has hired to outsource its IT operations, says it promotes an “employees first” culture and is taking steps to make Bloomington workers as comfortable as possible as they transition to their new employer. “We’ve done this many times,” Srinivasan Seshadri,...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Champaign Co. sheriff responds with detailed statement on assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As sheriffs around the state are sharing their statements on the assault weapons law, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details around their response to the law. “Regardless of my personal beliefs as a firearm owner, I don’t believe it’s the role of a Sheriff to arbitrarily decide what […]
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
wcbu.org
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
