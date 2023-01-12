Read full article on original website
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
Public Notice from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization
Location – Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) – 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. · FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Amendment #5. The addition of Task 5.2 is for the development of a Safety Plan for the Texarkana MPO Region. This task will be performed with TxDOT funds in the amount of $50,000. The UPWP specifies the planning priorities, activities, and tasks which the MPO will address during the two-year period.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Construction Begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025.
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area
More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 13
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest
TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
DQ man arrested for battery, false imprisonment
A De Queen man is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her at knifepoint during an altercation in Garland County over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested on Sunday near Kirby following the incident. He has been charged with a felony count of false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/13
The Hope Police Department has released their weekly list of arrests. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Latara Barnes, 35, of Hope, AR. was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree and possession of controlled substance of marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Grove Street in Hope, AR.
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
