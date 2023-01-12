Read full article on original website
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not too long after our story aired on Dec. 5th, Pete Bottorff found out he now has a kidney donor lined up. The man who loves tractors, volunteering and his family, will now have a chance to enjoy those things longer, thanks to a generous family member.
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — After more than 20 years, Dawn Hinz, the first career female firefighter in Van Buren County, is hanging up her helmet in pursuit of a different passion. She hopes her journey will inspire other young girls to go after their dreams. Hinz has served her...
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Like the name suggests, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivers food to seniors who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. But they also deliver the means to cook the meals as well, but right now, they're running low on supplies. "We deliver two different types...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — While winter can be a drag at times, the season can always be spiced up with some drag queens. As a part of the World of Winter festival, the Winter’s a DRAG show welcomed attendees on Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A café and dry bar created by two sisters held a Grand Opening on Wealthy Street today. Sisters Mallory and Alyson Caillaud-Jones wanted to honor their French-American roots with a place for fusion drinks and pastries. They decided to call it Chartreuse Sisters. Three...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This February, you can watch two local law enforcement agencies compete on the basketball court for a good cause. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department will participate in the Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game and Fundraiser. The game started...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare and making sure your kids have enriching opportunities to thrive. And this only gets harder as those kids get older. But there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning and helping one another - which in turn helps our communities. It’s called New City Kids.
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care. Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Helping a person in need is one of the most gratifying things a person or business can do and that is exactly what Joe's Service Station did for a family in Muskegon. I have worked in the same career for 30 years and in each of those years there has always been some giving back to the community. Whether it was a food drive, coat drive, blood drive, money drive, or whatever the cause it was very gratifying knowing that I and others could make a positive difference in someone else's life.
HOLLAND, MI -- Holland’s Herrick District Library is inviting the community to take a seat at its new, cozy Sunshine Station equipped with light therapy lamps to help people through the dreary winter season. It comes at a time when West Michigan has lacked sunlight, consistently dealing with cloudy...
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
The U.S. Navy brought John and Carla Rich together. In a matter of weeks, cancer will separate them.
