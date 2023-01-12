ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

WOOD

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
Fox17

After school program is changing lives, families, communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare and making sure your kids have enriching opportunities to thrive. And this only gets harder as those kids get older. But there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning and helping one another - which in turn helps our communities. It’s called New City Kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Joe’s Service Station In Muskegon Donates Car To Family In Need

Helping a person in need is one of the most gratifying things a person or business can do and that is exactly what Joe's Service Station did for a family in Muskegon. I have worked in the same career for 30 years and in each of those years there has always been some giving back to the community. Whether it was a food drive, coat drive, blood drive, money drive, or whatever the cause it was very gratifying knowing that I and others could make a positive difference in someone else's life.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
