MLive.com

Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
thecomeback.com

Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio Running Back Sam Williams-Dixon, Defensive Linemen Aydin Breland and Jayden Jackson Pick Up Offers from Ohio State

Wednesday was a big offer day for Ohio State. In Wednesday’s Hurry-Up, we wrote about seven offers in total, with six defensive linemen receiving offers and one running back. Shortly after the article was published, three more prospects announced Ohio State offers, including two more defensive linemen and a running back in the 2024 class.
Eleven Warriors

Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey

Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
