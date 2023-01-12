Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 3 Ohio State Too Much for Nebraska
A third quarter run got the Huskers back in the game but it wasn't enough
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska: Game preview and prediction
Saturday afternoon is another interesting matchup within the Big Ten. This time, it isn’t the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team against another program at the top of the standings. On paper, its Ohio State versus an unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers team, but looks may be deceiving. It’s...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota-Ohio State 'all access' hoops broadcast on FS1 draws negative reviews across social media
The Minnesota vs. Ohio State basketball game on Thursday night is being aired on FS1 with a twist. Dubbed as an “all access” broadcast, the game features both of the head coaches mic’d up throughout the game. That means Ben Johnson and Chris Holtmann can be heard...
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Running Back Sam Williams-Dixon, Defensive Linemen Aydin Breland and Jayden Jackson Pick Up Offers from Ohio State
Wednesday was a big offer day for Ohio State. In Wednesday’s Hurry-Up, we wrote about seven offers in total, with six defensive linemen receiving offers and one running back. Shortly after the article was published, three more prospects announced Ohio State offers, including two more defensive linemen and a running back in the 2024 class.
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays Ruined Ohio State’s Season, Kyle McCord Has Interesting Heisman Odds and How the Buckeyes’ 2014 Team Ranks Among Modern National Champs
Buckeye Nation experienced an enormous BOOM on Thursday. What was the BOOM, you ask? Tommy Eichenberg will return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2023. Get ready for more grunts next fall. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. THE ACHILLES HEEL. The term “Achilles heel” comes from...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: As transfer portal window narrows, Kyle McCord's stock at Ohio State rises
If Ohio State felt it needed any of the top quarterbacks sitting in the transfer portal, wouldn’t he already be in Columbus?. The Buckeyes will be any quarterback’s dream next season. As they have been in every season of Ryan Day’s tenure. The combination of Marvin Harrison...
CJ Stroud was never the reason for OSU losses
Brendan Gulick from Sports Illustrated joined the Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin. They discuss the rumors around CJ Stroud and whether he will come back to Columbus or enter the NFL draft. Should Ryan day give up playcalling?
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program
The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Ohio State Hall of Fame athlete, Broadway star dies at 100
By the time he arrived on Ohio State’s campus in 1939, he was already a state champion and high school record-breaker
Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
