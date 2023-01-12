Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Expansion of abortion rights in Illinois awaits the governor’s action
SPRINGFIELD – With some states prosecuting people involved in abortions, a bill awaiting the governor’s action would provide some shelter. “There is language protecting patients from being charged out-of-network costs when a provider invokes the Health Care Right of Conscience Act,” said State Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), the House sponsor. “It explicitly creates countersuit provisions for folks who are harmed by out-of-state bans on the care that we support in Illinois.”
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
Comments / 0