Expansion of abortion rights in Illinois awaits the governor’s action

SPRINGFIELD – With some states prosecuting people involved in abortions, a bill awaiting the governor’s action would provide some shelter. “There is language protecting patients from being charged out-of-network costs when a provider invokes the Health Care Right of Conscience Act,” said State Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), the House sponsor. “It explicitly creates countersuit provisions for folks who are harmed by out-of-state bans on the care that we support in Illinois.”
