Effective: 2023-01-15 09:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 70.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 70.2 feet on 12/14/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO