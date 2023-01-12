ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death

By Isaac Goffin
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAxNP_0kC99O3L00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Alabama company pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard violation that led to the death of one of its workers four years ago.

On Aug. 16, 2017, a worker at ABC Polymer Industries’ plant in Helena died when they were pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers. Court documents stated the machine that killed the worker was equipped with a barrier guard that could be pulled down over an exposed side.

Alabamian finds unique way to donate to Damar Hamlin’s foundation

Though OSHA requires that type of moving machine to be guarded when operating, ABC Polymer was aware its employees regularly raised the guard to cut tangled plastic, documents stated. Prosecutors claimed the company trained employees in this method and admitted it knew or should have known these practices exposed employees to potential injury or death in violation of federal law.

“This tragic loss of life could have been avoided by following federal safety standards,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement. “We are grateful for the work of our OSHA partners in holding employers accountable for the safety of their employees. My office will use the tools available to us to protect Alabama workers and prosecute employers who willfully violate federal safety laws.”

Under federal law, it’s a Class B misdemeanor to willfully unfollow an OSHA safety standard that caused an employee’s death. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of a $500,000 fine, twice the financial gain to the defendant, or twice the financial loss to another, whichever is greater, plus restitution to the victim.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News from News 19

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon will determine restitution at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations

Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man had drugs and an illegal machine gun, feds say

An Alabama man was arraigned this week on charges of possession of marijuana, heroin and fentanyl along with possession of an illegal machine gun, federal prosecutors said. Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Staci G. Cornelius on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl, possession of a machine gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a machine gun, that is, a Glock 9mm pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” – an after-market device designed to illegally convert a semiautomatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies

A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in fatal Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest following a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa Police were dispatched to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has been identified as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Human remains found inside wrecked car at bottom of Alabama ravine may be connected to missing person case, authorities say

A utility worker found a wrecked car vehicle at the bottom of a ravine Wednesday; police say the human remains found inside may be linked to a person reported missing in 2022. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a ravine early Wednesday afternoon on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer, Alabama.
BESSEMER, AL
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Lawsuit filed over landfill fire near Moody seeks class action status

A pair of Trussville residents have filed a lawsuit over the landfill fire that’s been burning for almost two months near Moody. The suit alleges, among other claims, the owners and operators of Environmental Landfill, Inc., have been negligent and calls for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Mark Ekonen...
MOODY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy