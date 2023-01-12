Read full article on original website
Radmanx46
3d ago
Just another example of politicians not wanting to be held accountable and be above the laws the rest of us have to follow… amazingly some of the same laws these same clowns made into law.
Reply(19)
173
valley
3d ago
Maybe republicans should explain why they would oppose investigating law makers for ethics violations and breaking the oath they made when they became a member of the government.
Reply(15)
93
Howard Green Jr.
3d ago
Republicans will feel the wrath of the voters in 2024. The people will not stand for this nonsense. They already got one foot in the grave
Reply(6)
97
Related
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign over ethical violations — but not before gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Republicans Start the New Year With a Gift to Donald Trump
Some believe GOP infighting over Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker could force him to revive defunct rules allowing them to defund Trump investigations.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
Sam Miele, who worked for George Santos, allegedly impersonated Dan Meyer, Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff, in calls to wealthy donors, per CNBC.
Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Vox
“We’re going to make them pay a price”: The liberal groups attacking the House GOP
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. The new year could...
Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
Trump Likely to Be Indicted, Will End Life 'Behind Bars,' Congressman Says
Representative Jamie Raskin said Saturday that he "really would be surprised" if the former president evaded January 6 charges.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 249