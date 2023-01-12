ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Jax Hudur

The Woman Who Married Seven Husbands and Demanded to Be Carried Around

In what is one of the unusual stories to come out of the African continent, a woman who has been identified as a traditional healer named Allman has proposed to seven men and married them all. According to a short documentary about her, she claimed that she was instructed to break from tradition and commit to her marriage with multiple men by the spirits of her elders. Furthermore, Allman claims that once the spirits advised her, she refused to heed them but changed her mind when the same spirits punished her for not obeying them.
Tyla

Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend

Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
New York Post

Truman Hanks’ film debut with dad Tom highlights divide from brother Chet

America’s iconic nice-guy actor, Tom Hanks, is putting his son Truman in the spotlight — serving up his prized progeny to millions of devoted film fans. The same can’t be said for Truman’s brother, Chet, the self-styled black sheep of the clean-cut Hollywood clan. Truman, 27, makes his acting debut Friday in “A Man Called Otto,” a comedy starring his two-time Oscar-winning father in which the junior Hanks plays a younger version of Tom’s cantankerous titular character. Truman’s big-screen baptism by Tom, 66, contrasts dramatically with the introduction to the masses enjoyed by his older brother Chet, 32, who first appeared in...
POPSUGAR

TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart

The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
Newsweek

Newsweek

