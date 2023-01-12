ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Striking New York City nurses reach deal with hospitals

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOhvW_0kC99BZu00

Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.

The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association, walked out early Monday after negotiations with management ran aground at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical Center, in the Bronx. Each has over 1,000 beds and 3,500 or more union nurses.

Nurses for both hospitals were to return to work Thursday morning, the union said.

The union has stressed staffing levels as a key concern, saying that nurses who labored through the grueling peak of the coronavirus pandemic are stretched far too thin because too many jobs are open. Nurses say they have had to work overtime, handle twice as many patients as they should, and skip meals and even bathroom breaks.

“Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. "Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession.”

The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals say they have been grappling with a widespread nursing shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Our bargaining team has been working around the clock with NYSNA’s leadership to come to an agreement,” Montefiore said in a statement. “From the outset, we came to the table committed to bargaining in good faith and addressing the issues that were priorities for our nursing staff.”

The hospital said it focused on ensuring the nurses had “the best possible working environment, with significant wage and benefit enhancements” through the deal with the union.

“We know this strike impacted everyone — not just our nurses — and we were committed to coming to a resolution as soon as possible to minimize disruption to patient care,” the hospital said.

A post on Mount Sinai's website said the hospital was pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the union. The Associated Press sent an email to a hospital representative seeking comment.

Several other private hospitals around the city reached deals with the union as the strike deadline loomed. The agreements included raises totaling 19% over three years.

Mount Sinai and Montefiore said before the strike that they had offered the same pay boosts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams inks $275M hotel room deal to house at least 5,000 migrants

Mayor Eric Adams‘ administration has been forced to shell out $275 million in a contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to house at least 5,000 migrants as waves of asylum seekers continue to land in the city from the southern border, The Post has learned. The “emergency” agreement between the city Department of Homeless Services and the Hotel Association puts the city on the hook for as much as $55,000 per migrant that lands in town. The group represents nearly 300 city hotels with 80,000 rooms. Hotels also contracted with the city to house thousands of homeless New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors sanctioned by state for ‘inappropriately’ prescribing meds

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors have been sanctioned by the state for “inappropriately” prescribing controlled substances, according to state Department of Health documents. Dr. Tibor Moskovits and Dr. Bruce Raphael allegedly prescribed the medications and failed to maintain proper records for the patients, state records show. In the case of Moskovits, the allegations involved three patients between 2015 and 2017, and for Raphael, the charges concerned one patient between 2014 and 2018, documents show. Raphael, 72, is the site director for NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center on East 38th Street. He specializes in blood disorders including anemia and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding

New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams under fire for plan to slash NYPD funding as city hoards cash for labor deals

Mayor Eric Adams came under fire Friday over his plan to slash funding for city cops and other essential services — while hoarding $15 billion to pay for new municipal union contracts. “The NYPD is the last agency I would cut,” fumed City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens). “We want to bring New York City back. We’ve got to drop the crime. We need more cops. We have fewer.” Holden added, “We need more technology, more cameras. We want more people to take the subway, go to work.” City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) also invoked the estimated $1 billion annual cost...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.  DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families

A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect the vaccinated: officials

New York City health officials are warning residents that the infectious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19.  “Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted on Friday. ” XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.”  The department added that getting vaccinated against the virus, including receiving an updated booster shot, remains the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fair Chance For Housing Act Divides New Yorkers as Mayor Hails PACT Program in Addressing Needed NYCHA Upgrades

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique

Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on

A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New Yorkers tell painful tales of inflated food costs while grocery shopping

Inflation may have cooled slightly — but the still-high prices are hitting consumers hard. The Post talked to New Yorkers at city grocery stores about how the rising costs of food staples are forcing them to change their habits and cut back. Here are their stories: Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan Inflation is difficult for the retired doctor to stomach because it forced him to cut back on his favorite food — eggs. “I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy