Read full article on original website
Related
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Trapping Cat in Shower Delights Internet
"That poor dog had the look of relief that he won't be bothered for at least a little bit," commented one TikTok user.
Watch Adorable Moment Dog Chooses Himself a Guinea Pig at Pet Store
A dog fixated on a guinea pig in a pet store has TikTok users believing it wants to do more than just play.
Attention-Seeking Corgi Hilariously Turns Lamp Off When Not Fed Treats
"She appears to be training you successfully," wrote one amused Twitter user.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Cat Refuses to Give Up Bed To Angry Doberman In Hilarious Video
Viewers were in awe of the cat's insouciant response, with one commenting: ""Only a cat would casually groom themselves while looking down the barrel of a Doberman."
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
pethelpful.com
Pet Turkey's Excited Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you think of affectionate pets who get excited to see mom or dad coming home, the first animals that come to mind are probably dogs or cats. Welp, after watching the following charming video that TikTok user @PepperPattison posted, you can add turkeys to that list!
Dog Reuniting With Kittens After 10 Days Apart Melts Hearts: 'So Precious'
While dogs and cats that live together "show different mutual interactions...most cohabitations are peaceful," according to an August 2020 study.
Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend
Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
Chronically ill woman shares desperate note for ‘inconsiderate’ driver parked in disabled space
A Gold Coast woman who is chronically ill wrote a frustrated note for an 'inconsiderate' driver parked in a disability bay without a badge. The 19-year-old was left crying in her car after a driver left their white Mitsubishi in a disability spot in her building's car park. The unnamed...
Spouse's Reason for Taking Husband's Work Laptop Without Asking Sparks Fury
Reddit users drag spouse who posted about borrowing their husband's work laptop to check Facebook.
pethelpful.com
Pet Possum's Adoration for His Dad Is Full of So Much Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Lots of people think if they find an abandoned baby possum that this animal would make a great pet. Not only do most states not allow it, but it can be difficult finding a veterinarian who is able to care for your domesticated possum. Having a pet possum is a lot of work.
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0