ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Romania searches 7 homes in case of influencer Andrew Tate

By Nicolae Dumitrache
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hv28_0kC9978F00

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency has carried out additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate , an official said Thursday.

Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for the agency, DIICOT, said searches are taking place in the counties of Bucharest , Ilfov, and Prahova "in order to obtain further evidence.”

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was detained on Dec. 29. in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were also arrested.

On Tuesday, a court upheld a judge’s Dec. 30 move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Thursday’s searches come a day after Tate lost a second appeal this week at a Bucharest court, where he challenged the seizure of assets by prosecutors in the late December raids, including properties, land, and a fleet of luxury cars. More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have also been seized so far.

Bolla said that the court “decided that the seizures are legal and (that) the goods remain at our disposal.” If they can prove the Tates made money through human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, she said.

DIICOT says it has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into performing in pornography that was intended to make money for their alleged persecutors.

“We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights ... as well as the presumption of innocence,” DIICOT added in its statement Thursday.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

___

McGrath contributed from Sighisoara, Romania.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
The Independent

Andrew Tate: Romanian police announce fresh raids as seven homes searched

Romanian authorities have announced fresh raids in the investigation against Andrew Tate as seven homes are searched. DIICOT, the prosecutors overseeing the case announced that seven homes were searched on Thursday morning in Bucharest, Ilfov counties and Prahova. It comes after Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan this week lost their appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday...
The Independent

Andrew Tate – latest updates: Luxury cars seized from compound by Romanian authorities

Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking. Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, on Saturday to be transported to a storage location.Earlier this week, prosecutors said they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.Anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female...
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Latest War ‘Hero’ Is Convict Who Beat Mom to Death

A middle-aged Russian man sent to prison for beating his elderly mother to death has been honored as a hero in Russia’s increasingly deranged war dystopia.Sergei Molodtsov, 46, was killed while waging war against Ukraine as one of the notorious Wagner Group’s newly recruited prison mercenaries. He was buried in Russia’s Sverdlov region with military honors—and received a bizarre tribute from the local administration that described him as a gentle, “creative” soul and made no mention of his crime.“Relatives remember Sergei as an amazingly special person who loved life. He was an honest man. Truth was the most important thing...
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
The Independent

Man arrested over uranium found at Heathrow

A man has been arrested under terrorism laws after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at Heathrow Airport, police said.Border Force officers found the radioactive material with a shipment of scrap metal on December 29 which, according to the Sun newspaper, had originated in Pakistan and was bound for Iranians in the UK.Police in Cheshire detained the man, in his 60s, on Saturday under Section nine of the Terrorism Act.He has been bailed until April.Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I want to be clear that despite making this arrest, and based...
The Independent

Dnipro: Rescuers search rubble after Russian attack on apartment block

Rescuers searched through the rubble from a heavily-damaged apartment block in Dnipro, central Ukraine, following a Russian missile attack on the complex on Saturday, 14 January.At least 25 people, including one child, were killed in the strike, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post.The Ukrainian president reported that 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged.People screamed for help underneath the debris from the nine-story block, emergency workers said.Rescuers used moments of silence to help direct their efforts.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Australian TikToker 'apologises' for 'rogue' choices in first Tesco meal deal

An Australian TikTok user apologised to her followers after they criticised her “rogue” choices in her first experience of a Tesco meal deal.Katie Treasure, 23, recorded herself picking out a duck wrap, lemon-flavoured water and an egg pot from a Portsmouth store.However, her followers were horrified by her selection, advising her that she should have picked out a smoothie “to make it worth it.”The English language assistant from Sydney then sought to “redeem herself” by returning to Tesco to choose different items.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Independent

UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

The UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”, Rishi Sunak has confirmed.In a pledge that Downing Street said was made on Saturday morning, 14 January, on a phone call to Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister also offered additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.The UK is the first Western power to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks, the exact number of which has not yet been confirmed.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Industrial action set to cause more disruption in days and weeks ahead

Industrial action in different sectors is continuing to cause disruption across the UK in 2023.Services from transport to health are being hit by walkouts this month and beyond.Here are some of the strikes planned:– January 16The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.Two teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.This comes after 90% of members...
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
The Independent

Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete

A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday.The operation to evict climate activists who flocked to the site in the hamlet of Luetzerath kicked off Wednesday morning and progressed steadily over the following days. Police cleared people out of farm buildings, the few remaining houses and a few dozen makeshift constructions such as tree houses.On Saturday, thousands of people demonstrated nearby against the eviction and the planned expansion of...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
The Independent

Turkish official gives June date for Nordic NATO expansion

Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday.The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.“It really depends on how fast they move and how wide and deep they move on these issues,” said Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman and foreign policy adviser for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.“What they’re telling us is...
The Independent

Russian ex-president Medvedev blasts Japanese PM over US ‘subservience’: ‘He should disembowel himself’

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev has criticised the Japanese prime minister for his “subservience” to the United States and said that he should “disembowel himself”.Fumio Kishida and US president Joe Biden met on Friday and issued a joint statement following their meeting, in which they stated “unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way”.Mr Medvedev said the statement showed “paranoia” towards Russia and “betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”.The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy