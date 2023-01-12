ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halal and kosher meat labelling reforms under consideration, MPs told

By Richard Wheeler
Ministers will ask shoppers if they want products containing meat from ritual slaughter to be clearly labelled.

The Government will consider reforms to mandatory labelling this year, including plans to make it clear if meat taken from animals was slaughtered in a halal or kosher way without pre-stunning.

Conservative MP for Shipley , Philip Davies , told the Commons: “Some people particularly want to buy halal and kosher meat and some people particularly want to avoid buying halal and kosher meat.

We want to make it easier for consumers to purchase products aligned with their values

Environment minister Mark Spencer

“So isn’t it the time to actually properly label all of these products appropriately so consumers – whether they want to buy it or don’t want to buy it – can make an informed decision?”

Environment minister Mark Spencer said: “The Government has committed to consult on mandatory labelling reforms this year. We want to make it easier for consumers to purchase products aligned with their values.

“As part of this consultation we will seek views on labelling products that conform with religious requirements, such as halal and kosher.”

