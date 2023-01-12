Read full article on original website
Jami Southard
3d ago
I'm an American and I can't stand either one of them either. was on the fence until the Oprah interview and didn't buy their story then, everything has come out since embarrassing
Reply
37
Lisa Guliani
3d ago
"...their approval ratings dropped first when they announced their decision to quit, then again after Oprah, and Harry has reached an all time low in the aftermath of his book."
Reply(1)
20
Douglas
3d ago
they have let their jealousy & greed lead them down a very toxic road!
Reply
29
Related
epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater
The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
netflixjunkie.com
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Prince Harry Sent a ‘Message’ He ‘Wants to Be Asked or Begged to Go’ to the Coronation Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is promoting his book spare. A body language expert says his gestures suggest he wants his family to beg him to attend King Charles' coronation.
Megyn Kelly Says Harry's 'Own Book' Exposes What He, Meghan 'Did Wrong'
Kelly, a critic of Harry and Meghan, listed what she sees as the royal couple's faults following the release of the prince's memoir.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk
The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’
Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6