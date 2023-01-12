ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Warren Gatland adds two coaches to Wales staff ahead of Six Nations

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x9lz_0kC994U400

Mike Forshaw has left Sale to become Wales’ new defence coach with Alex King returning to the set-up to complete Warren Gatland ’s backroom staff ahead of the Guinness Six Nations .

Gatland, who was parachuted in by the Welsh Rugby Union after the sacking of Wayne Pivac last month, has hired King and Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.

Forshaw, meanwhile, has been prised away from Gallagher Premiership outfit Sale, who have enjoyed a fine season to date and boast the best defensive record in the English top flight.

Gatland said: “I’m delighted that Alex and Mike are joining the Wales coaching team.

“They both have plenty of experience as players and coaches, which will be hugely important to the development of the squad through the Guinness Six Nations and beyond. I’d like to thank Sale Sharks for their cooperation in the process and allowing Mike to take up this position with Wales.

“We have less than a month to our first Six Nations match against the number one side in the world which, as I’ve said before, is a great challenge to have first up and one that we are very excited about as a coaching group.

“Having our first match this Championship at home will be very special and I’m really looking forward to getting back out at Principality Stadium in front of the best fans in rugby.”

Ex-rugby league player Forshaw expressed his excitement at working with Gatland.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. I can’t wait to meet the players and start working with a really talented squad,” he said.

“I played in Cardiff in 2003 and it’s an incredible place to play rugby. I want to get these lads defending with real energy and I want them to be excited about their defensive work.

“If we can do that then I really think we can take some big steps as a team and achieve something special, because the talent is there.

“I had never met Warren before but he’s obviously one of the game’s great coaches. I spoke to him on the phone and I can’t wait to start working with him and getting to know him personally too.

“This is probably one of the only jobs that I would have left Sale for but I know that I’m leaving a club that’s going in the right direction. It’s a really special club and I’m excited to see what this group can achieve this season and beyond.”

King, who lists Clermont, Northampton, Montpellier and Gloucester among his former employers, added: “I am immensely proud to be part of the Wales coaching team again.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my previous time working with the squad. There are some talented players in Wales, so I am really excited by this new opportunity and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on February 4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ireland lose T20 series as Zimbabwe claim six-wicket win

Ireland fell to T20 series defeat as Zimbabwe claimed a six-wicket win in their Harare decider.Ryan Burl (30 not out) and Luke Jongwe (four not out) secured Zimbabwe a 2-1 success with six balls to spare as Ireland failed to defend their total of 141 for nine.Harry Tector and Curtis Campher rebuilt the Ireland innings after the hosts had slumped to 19 for three in the fourth over.The pair put on 70 in 57 balls before Campher was caught behind for 27.Tector fell for 47, becoming one of the impressive Wesley Madhevere’s two victims, before George Dockrell (23) and Mark...
The Independent

Netball: England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box

England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their series decider.With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica’s task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.Metcalf said: “I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I’m really proud.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

The hard work starts now, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle after edgy win over Fulham

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned his players their task will only get harder as they attempt to build upon a first half of the season which has left them sitting third in the Premier League table.The Magpies climbed back above Manchester United after a nail-biting 1-0 home win over Fulham on Sunday which extended their unbeaten league run in the top flight to a club record-equalling 14 courtesy of a fifth successive clean sheet.Having also reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Howe’s men are riding high but are conscious they have achieved nothing yet.The 45-year-old said: “It’s been a really...
The Independent

FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

The Football Association has “strongly condemned” the incident which saw Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale attacked by a fan after his side’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.A spectator jumped onto the advertising hoardings behind the goal after Arsenal’s 2-0 win and tried to kick Ramsdale in the back.A statement from the FA read: “We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/O9RuNNwFD2— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 15, 2023“This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure...
The Independent

Arsenal blitz slow-starting Tottenham to win north London derby and extend lead at the top

After a victory of superior conviction, and a better vision of football, Arsenal must surely now believe.The doubts will only grow around Antonio Conte, all the more so because of how submissively Tottenham Hotspur allowed their greatest rivals to grab their strongest position of the season yet. Arsenal again went eight points clear at the top, but this time after taking advantage of a crucial Manchester City slip, and after yet another big-game win – and another derby win.This 2-0 win ensured Mikel Arteta’s team completed the first double in the north London derby since 2013-14, and it must foster...
The Independent

Alexander Isak earns Newcastle late win over Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty slip

For Newcastle, it was a tale of three of their strikers and if it is a simplification to call them past, present and future, victory came courtesy of the man who could be leading the line for them long into the 2020s. The cult of the centre-forward may be stronger at St James’ Park than most other places, and the most expensive in Newcastle’s history scored a potentially invaluable goal.Alexander Isak is the club’s record signing and just his second goal at St James’ Park, four months and a serious hamstring injury after the first, meant he succeeded where Aleksandar...
The Independent

Late Sam Kerr header keeps Chelsea on top and denies Arsenal victory

Sam Kerr’s last-gasp header ensured Chelsea maintained their grip at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.The hosts controlled much of the contest but could not find the finishing touch until captain Kim Little fired home from the spot on 57 minutes after Niamh Charles was punished for her challenge on Caitlin Foord.Steph Catley’s second-half effort from distance hit the crossbar and the Gunners, who were largely the dominant side, looked set to seal all three points, but the resilient Blues came alive in the final 10 minutes.Jelena Cankovic was...
The Independent

WSL: Emma Hayes full of praise for Chelsea goal-hero Sam Kerr after late equaliser at Arsenal

Emma Hayes lauded striker Sam Kerr after her last-gasp header ensured Chelsea remained top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.The Gunners, who sit three points behind the league-leading Blues, controlled much of the action and broke the deadlock through Kim Little’s 57th-minute penalty, but a brilliant ball from substitute Jelena Cankovic set up Kerr in the final minute to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.That the Australia international persevered on what was a frustrating afternoon for her side was, believes her boss, a telling sign of Kerr’s unparalleled quality.“What she...
The Independent

Brighton confirm Enock Mwepu taken ill and undergoing hospital tests in Zambia

Former Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is undergoing tests in hospital after being taken ill in his native Zambia, the Premier League club has said.In October, Mwepu was forced to retire from football at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening heart condition.The Zambia international had fallen ill on a flight to meet up with his national team-mates and spent time in hospital in Mali before returning to Brighton, where tests revealed the hereditary condition.In a statement published on their website on Sunday, Brighton said: “The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response...
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes leaves pitch in tears to give Newcastle fresh concern

Bruno Guimaraes will undergo a scan on an ankle injury that has left Eddie Howe pondering whether to try and sign another midfielder in the January transfer window.The Brazil international, who left the pitch in tears at half-time, was on crutches after twisting his ankle in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham, leaving United concerned he could be facing a lengthy absence.And manager Howe revealed Guimaraes was still upset after the final whistle, saying: “He’s a bit distressed about his injury. It’s his ankle and he twisted quite badly, I think. He’s very upset and we’re obviously concerned for him. We...
The Independent

Sam Kerr snatches late point for Chelsea against Arsenal at the Emirates

Sam Kerr’s last-gasp header ensured Chelsea maintained their grip at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.The hosts controlled much of the contest but could not find the finishing touch until captain Kim Little fired home from the spot on 57 minutes.Steph Catley’s second-half effort from distance hit the crossbar and the Gunners, who were largely the dominant side, looked set to seal the points but the resilient Blues came alive in the final minutes.Chelsea remain three points clear of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, at the top...
The Independent

Joelinton in Newcastle line-up against Fulham after arrest for drink driving

Joelinton kept his place in the Newcastle starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Fulham despite his midweek arrest for drink driving.The 26-year-old Brazilian was named in an unchanged side for the game at St James’ Park three days after he was charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol after being stopped during the early hours of Thursday morning.Magpies boss Eddie Howe had admitted at his press conference on Friday morning that he was undecided over what to do with one of his key performers in recent months.Howe said at the time: “I’m going to have...
The Independent

Darlington defender Paddy Almond set for brain surgery after serious head injury

Darlington defender Paddy Almond was due to have brain surgery after sustaining a serious head injury in Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat at Southend.Almond, 20, was taken to Southend General Hospital and later Royal London Hospital after being forced out of Darlington’s 2-1 defeat.He was scheduled for surgery on Sunday morning to relieve pressure on his brain after having a second scan.The centre-half had only returned to action in November after sustaining a serious head injury last summer in a car accident in Manchester.Darlington said in a statement: “On his arrival at the Royal London Hospital at around midnight Saturday, Paddy...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy