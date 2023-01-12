Incoming governor Josh Shapiro will be taking the oath of office later today. Shapiro will be sworn-in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at noon. He will be taking the oath of office on three bibles that he says are significant to him: a personal family bible, a Hebrew bible from the Tree of Life Synagogue, and one from a Philadelphia veteran who carried the bible with him while serving in World War II.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO