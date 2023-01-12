Read full article on original website
Overnight shower, weekend rain
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Overnight brings areas of fog and a weakening band of showers and thunderstorms, that will move from west to east across the area. Thunderstorms will be a little stronger for inland counties, although severe thunderstorms are not likely. You'll still get downpours and busty wind. Wet weather will exit eastward, a few hours after sunrise. Rain totals will range from just a tenth of an inch to half an inch.
Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
Someone's killing cats on Dauphin Island and that's a felony
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — "Oh, he was a precious, precious cat." Dauphin Island resident Cathy Horton remembers 6 month old Tux as a playful kitten, taking advantage of her kindness and the woods near St. Edmunds Catholic Church, where he'd spend the day playing with the rest of the colony.
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
Mother whose daughter was downtown night of NYE shooting speaks out in front of council
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mother of an 18-year-old is speaking out, saying her daughter was downtown during the deadly New Year's Eve shooting. She said they're now both in therapy. She addressed the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to let them know it was unfortunate that it took...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
Prichard offers tire amnesty day, disposal event
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Public Works Department is holding a tire disposal event on Friday January 20th at the Prichard Stadium 1 Harold Clarke Ave. Up to 10 tires will be accepted from Prichard households only, meaning any tires from businesses (auto dealers or repair shops, trucking companies, etc.) will not be accepted. This event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of tires that were accumulated from personal use, illegally dumped on their property, or were on their property when they purchased it.
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
MCPSS Board President and MPD Chief weigh in on student bringing a gun to campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a B.C. Rain High School student brought a gun in his backpack to campus. NBC 15 is learning that an official on campus found the gun when they pulled that student aside after noticing something was wrong. This incident has sparked questions about...
Prichard Chief of Staff steps down
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
'neighborhood bridges' fills 148 needs, impacting 3,978 Baldwin County students in 2022
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit in Baldwin County helped nearly 4,000 students in 2022. 'neighborhood bridges' facilitates direct local giving to students and families in need by inviting professionals to advocate for them. The name, 'neighborhood bridges' is lower case on purpose as an expression of humility, according to organization.
McGill-Toolen announce new head football coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — McGill-Toolen announced their new head football coach in a Facebook post Monday. After a very intense and thorough search for a Head Coach, we are excited to announce that we have hired David Faulkner from the University of West Virginia. Coach Faulkner is no stranger to our area or to the AHSAA having coached at Fairhope, Foley, Bryant, Enterprise and Hoover before joining Coach Neal Brown at Troy University and the University of West Virginia.
Daphne woman charged in shooting death of Foley man
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a press release from the Foley Police Department, a man died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound to the leg:. On January 15th, 2023, police officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 Block of South Oak Street in Foley, Alabama, for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival they discovered that Walter Daniel McDonald (38 of Foley) had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. EMS responded and transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Emergency Room before being flown to University Hospital where he underwent surgery and was moved to.
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
MLK Day is not a day off, it's a day on
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day, a day where we celebrate the civil rights leader's birthday and honor the sacrifices, he made to better our world. For many this is just a holiday, but for others today is all about serving the community. In addition to equality, community service is something that Dr. King always held in high regard. People who I spoke with today told me instead of today being a day off, it's actually a day on.
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
Community leaders talk recent violence at 33rd annual MLK Memorial Breakfast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In light of the recent violence plaguing our city among our youth right now, we asked community leaders—what would the message be from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?. Folks in the community filled up on nourishment for the body and soul Monday morning at...
