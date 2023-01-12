Read full article on original website
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
Biden administration: We have no plans to ban gas stoves
A Biden administration official said Wednesday there is no ban on the sale of new gas stoves in the works, after a colleague’s Monday comments raising the possibility sparked backlash from conservatives. “I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,”...
Biden agency refuses to cite research supporting potential natural gas stove ban
The Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency mulling a natural gas stove ban, refused to share a single study that would justify its interest in the issue.
Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash
It’s getting hot in here. A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet. Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
AOC fires back at ‘Republican meltdown’ over gas stoves: ‘There is very concerning science’
New York Congresswoman and green activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued another salvo in the heated gas stove debate in a video posted to Instagram Thursday.
Jill Biden Mocked Over Proposed Gas Stove Ban: 'Come and Take It'
Prominent Republican politicians are poking fun at the first lady after a photo resurfaced showing her using a gas stove.
Why Everyone's So Upset About The Gas Vs Electric Stove Debate
Gas stoves have been around for a long time. In fact, the original gas stove was invented in 1826 and started to gain traction in the early 1900's, back before the Great Depression (per ThoughtCo.). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households currently use this type of equipment, with California and New Jersey reflecting the most prominent usage as of 2020. So if the gas stove has been around for over 200 years and is occupying most kitchens in the United States, why are issues with it only being brought to our attention now?
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
Gas stove ban 'on the table' for federal agency: reports
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns surrounding indoor air pollutants from the appliances continue to rise, according to reports. Bloomberg reported that the agency plans to act on the appliances because the pollutants can cause respiratory and health issues. "This is...
Coal baron Joe Manchin's defense of gas stoves flames out against “50 years of health studies”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Centrist lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not pleased with the announcement of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's latest decision to move forward with an initiative to regulate the use of gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, the move comes amid the results of...
'Not taking our gas stoves': Gov. DeSantis flames Biden agency considering gas stove ban chaos in unique way
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida vowed that nobody would be "taking our gas stoves away," after a CPSC commissioner suggested a ban was "on the table."
EU energy crisis: German solar power boom sees skyrocketing revenue
The war in Ukraine has resulted in an undeniable energy crisis. However, not all are suffering from this outcome. Increasing demand for home solar power systems in Germany (to replace Russian gas) could see revenues at one German solar firm rise by more than 50 percent this year to a total of €500 million euros ($725 million).
A national gas stove ban is not on the table, U.S. consumer safety chief clarifies
Despite what some commissioners may have suggested, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has no plans to ban gas stoves, chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric said Wednesday. "Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," he said. "But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so." President Biden "does not support banning gas stoves," White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa added on Wednesday. The safety commission "is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health...
Despite fiery debate, Biden isn’t banning gas stoves in the US
For a while now, gas stoves have come under heat for their health and environmental impacts. However, after Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called gas stoves a “hidden hazard” and remarked that “any option is on the table” to regulate them during a recent interview with Bloomberg, the White House jumped quickly to respond.
We're not taking away your gas stove, regulator tells CNN
The federal government isn't going to take away your gas stove, a top consumer regulator told CNN on Wednesday.
It Is Not Necessary To Panic About Your Gas Stove.
Gas stoves have been the topic of intense discussion among worried parents, agitated politicians, fervent climate campaigners, and health specialists for the last several weeks, despite the many other pressing issues that exist around the globe.
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
CNN's Matt Egan talks to a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner about why "everything's on the table" when it comes to gas stoves, but any ban would apply only to new gas stoves, not existing ones.
