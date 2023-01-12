ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Biden administration: We have no plans to ban gas stoves

A Biden administration official said Wednesday there is no ban on the sale of new gas stoves in the works, after a colleague’s Monday comments raising the possibility sparked backlash from conservatives. “I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,”...
New York Post

Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash

It’s getting hot in here. ​A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet.​ Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
Mashed

Why Everyone's So Upset About The Gas Vs Electric Stove Debate

Gas stoves have been around for a long time. In fact, the original gas stove was invented in 1826 and started to gain traction in the early 1900's, back before the Great Depression (per ThoughtCo.). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households currently use this type of equipment, with California and New Jersey reflecting the most prominent usage as of 2020. So if the gas stove has been around for over 200 years and is occupying most kitchens in the United States, why are issues with it only being brought to our attention now?
Albany Herald

Fox 32 Chicago

Gas stove ban 'on the table' for federal agency: reports

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns surrounding indoor air pollutants from the appliances continue to rise, according to reports. Bloomberg reported that the agency plans to act on the appliances because the pollutants can cause respiratory and health issues. "This is...
The Week

A national gas stove ban is not on the table, U.S. consumer safety chief clarifies

Despite what some commissioners may have suggested, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has no plans to ban gas stoves, chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric said Wednesday. "Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," he said. "But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."  President Biden "does not support banning gas stoves," White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa added on Wednesday. The safety commission "is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health...
Popular Science

Despite fiery debate, Biden isn’t banning gas stoves in the US

For a while now, gas stoves have come under heat for their health and environmental impacts. However, after Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called gas stoves a “hidden hazard” and remarked that “any option is on the table” to regulate them during a recent interview with Bloomberg, the White House jumped quickly to respond.
Sherif Saad

It Is Not Necessary To Panic About Your Gas Stove.

Gas stoves have been the topic of intense discussion among worried parents, agitated politicians, fervent climate campaigners, and health specialists for the last several weeks, despite the many other pressing issues that exist around the globe.
The Weather Channel

Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says

A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...

