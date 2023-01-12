Gas stoves have been around for a long time. In fact, the original gas stove was invented in 1826 and started to gain traction in the early 1900's, back before the Great Depression (per ThoughtCo.). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households currently use this type of equipment, with California and New Jersey reflecting the most prominent usage as of 2020. So if the gas stove has been around for over 200 years and is occupying most kitchens in the United States, why are issues with it only being brought to our attention now?

