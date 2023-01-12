Read full article on original website
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
altoday.com
Legislature does not appear to be poised to address gambling
The Alabama Legislature met for two days this week for an organizational session in which they elected leadership, appointed committee chairs, and approved updates to the rules for the next four years. The regular session begins on March 7, 2023. One issue that could come up is gambling. The Alabama...
wvtm13.com
President Biden declares disaster declaration for Alabama
Ala. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. This comes after deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of the state. The president's action makes federal funding available to people in Autauga and Dallas counties. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to...
southarkansassun.com
Alabama Plans to Issue Up to $200 One-Time Payments Under $2 Billion Excess Budget
The state of Alabama plans to issue up to $200 in one time-payments after a $2 billion in excess from tax revenues in 2022. However, Alabama Governor has not yet released a state budget plan for 2023. In 2022, the state of Alabama has collected tax revenues with a total...
wvasfm.org
Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement
The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
wltz.com
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
New study involving Alabama patients sorts long COVID into four types
Researchers relying partly on reports of Alabamians experiencing long COVID have created four new subcategories of the disease to help doctors route patients toward the best treatments. The study was published last month in Nature Medicine. Researchers relied on data from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New York. According to the...
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
Washington Examiner
School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning
MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Native Named State Director
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
wdhn.com
Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee Co. Commissioner
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey appointed a retired soldier and pastor to the vacant Coffee County District-three seat. Sonny Moore will serve out the remainder of the term previously held by Josh Carnley. In November, Carnley won his bid to replace retiring State Senator Jimmy Holley.
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates of Thursday’s storms, which tore through her […]
Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
Take a Look at THE Most Expensive Airbnb in Alabama
Get ready to pay big money to stay at Alabama’s most expensive Airbnb. It’s cute, cute. Also, this pricy Airbnb is not that far from West Alabama. This "most expensive" Airbnb is a Southern Gothic mansion. When you hear the word “gothic” one may think it’s old and scary. However, it is the opposite, you will find it to be charming, updated, magazine-quality stylings with lush gardens. The reviews have given the Airbnb some incredible remarks, click here for the listing.
