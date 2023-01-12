ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

altoday.com

Legislature does not appear to be poised to address gambling

The Alabama Legislature met for two days this week for an organizational session in which they elected leadership, appointed committee chairs, and approved updates to the rules for the next four years. The regular session begins on March 7, 2023. One issue that could come up is gambling. The Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

President Biden declares disaster declaration for Alabama

Ala. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. This comes after deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of the state. The president's action makes federal funding available to people in Autauga and Dallas counties. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement

The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
wltz.com

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New study involving Alabama patients sorts long COVID into four types

Researchers relying partly on reports of Alabamians experiencing long COVID have created four new subcategories of the disease to help doctors route patients toward the best treatments. The study was published last month in Nature Medicine. Researchers relied on data from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New York. According to the...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning

MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Native Named State Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee Co. Commissioner

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey appointed a retired soldier and pastor to the vacant Coffee County District-three seat. Sonny Moore will serve out the remainder of the term previously held by Josh Carnley. In November, Carnley won his bid to replace retiring State Senator Jimmy Holley.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WREG

In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates of Thursday’s storms, which tore through her […]
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Take a Look at THE Most Expensive Airbnb in Alabama

Get ready to pay big money to stay at Alabama’s most expensive Airbnb. It’s cute, cute. Also, this pricy Airbnb is not that far from West Alabama. This "most expensive" Airbnb is a Southern Gothic mansion. When you hear the word “gothic” one may think it’s old and scary. However, it is the opposite, you will find it to be charming, updated, magazine-quality stylings with lush gardens. The reviews have given the Airbnb some incredible remarks, click here for the listing.
ALABAMA STATE

