Read full article on original website
Related
mykxlg.com
ND Man gets Stuck, Walks Miles to Help and Flees from Roberts County Sheriff
Nathan J. Stanley from Horace, ND, got stuck on a country road, walked several miles to a home for help and may have been suffering from hypothermia. The residents took him in, fed him, and attempted to bring him to meet the Roberts County Sheriff's Department, but he took off on foot from the vehicle.
kfgo.com
Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash
DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
gowatertown.net
Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
fergusnow.com
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
redlakenationnews.com
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. - A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as...
mykxlg.com
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County
A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
kmrskkok.com
Two People Critically Injured in Crash in Big Stone County
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people were critically injured in a crash on Highway 28, north of Ortonville, in western Minnesota’s Big Stone County. The State Patrol said two vehicles were traveling westbound shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when the vehicles collided. The driver of a pickup, 68-year-old...
mykxlg.com
New Watertown Turn Signal Timing, Education from SD DOT and PW Director VonEye
Getting through turning traffic signals is in question in Watertown. KXLG News has received comments inquiring about the timing of the turn signals in various locations, as it seems not long enough and only lets through a few vehicles. The new street lights on Highway 212 and 14th street southeast...
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
hubcityradio.com
Air service could be changing again for Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The recent Essential Air Service proposal for the Watertown Regional airport from Denver Air Connection includes three scenarios: Keep things as they are now with DAC flights to Denver and Chicago; drop Chicago and have flights only to Denver or daily flights to both Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Comments / 0