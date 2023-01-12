ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash

DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
gowatertown.net

Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
WATERTOWN, SD
fergusnow.com

Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found

Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
mykxlg.com

Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County

A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
kmrskkok.com

Two People Critically Injured in Crash in Big Stone County

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people were critically injured in a crash on Highway 28, north of Ortonville, in western Minnesota’s Big Stone County. The State Patrol said two vehicles were traveling westbound shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when the vehicles collided. The driver of a pickup, 68-year-old...
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
hubcityradio.com

Air service could be changing again for Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The recent Essential Air Service proposal for the Watertown Regional airport from Denver Air Connection includes three scenarios: Keep things as they are now with DAC flights to Denver and Chicago; drop Chicago and have flights only to Denver or daily flights to both Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
WATERTOWN, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy