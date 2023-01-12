Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
kelo.com
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
KELOLAND TV
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Accident Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.
gowatertown.net
Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
KELOLAND TV
Charges pending against driver in fatal New Year’s Eve crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a New Year’s Eve fatal crash. On Saturday, December 31, a few hours before the new year, 57-year-old William Pigg collided with 40-year-old Rebecca Earll. Pigg suffered life-threatening injuries. He has charges pending against him. Rebecca Earll from...
KELOLAND TV
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student dies in car-truck collision
SIOUX CENTER—A Dordt University student died in a two-vehicle collision about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Highway 75 about five miles north of Sioux Center. Eighteen-year-old Emma Lynn Nibbelink of Luverne, MN, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KELOLAND TV
2022 homicide; Snow cleanup continues; Traffic stop arrests
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are now investigating a 2022 death as a homicide. A Wednesday morning traffic stop led police to...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions. Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex...
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
KELOLAND TV
40-year-old identified in fatal New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
KELOLAND TV
Pork snow? Factories make artificial snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine. The issue? No snow was forecasted. Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
