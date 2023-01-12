Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Split Up for Non-Conference Games Monday
The Pella Christian basketball teams split up Monday night for non-conference action, as the girls host Albia and the boys travel to Pekin. The Eagles girls enter their contest with the Blue Demons with the hopes of putting an end to their eight-game winless drought following their loss to Class 4A #11 ranked Indianola on Friday. Albia also dropped the contest Friday night to Chariton, marking their third consecutive loss.
kniakrls.com
Dubuque Takes Two from Simpson
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon to the University of Dubuque Spartans, 77-73 in the women’s game and 86-74 in the men’s. In the women’s contest the Storm and Spartans would battle through a bumpy turnover fiesta...
kniakrls.com
Waukee Edges Indianola in Top Five Boys Basketball Thriller; Earns DH Sweep
In a thriller that came as advertised in the second game, Waukee ultimately swept Indianola’s basketball teams Saturday in a non-conference twin bill heard live on the KNIA3 stream. The ranked matchups went 52-36 in the girls contest in favor of the road team, and a top five showdown...
kniakrls.com
Storm Host Spartans Today in an American Rivers Conference Matchup
The Simpson men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action today as the Storm play host to the University of Dubuque in a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader. The Simpson women will look to extend their current win streak to 7 games when they host the Spartans this afternoon with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The Storm women come into today’s contest at 8-7 overall after rattling off 6 straight wins following a 2-7 start to the season. Dubuque on the other hand is looking to get back into the win column following two straight losses but still sit at 9-6 overall.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls host 8th-ranked Carlisle Monday night
The Norwalk girls basketball team will host Carlisle Monday night in a non-conference matchup of area rivals at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and live streamed on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel. The Warrior girls are 3-9 overall following Friday’s hard-fought 52-46 loss...
kniakrls.com
Warrior bowlers sweep dual meet at Pella Christian
The Norwalk bowling teams both defeated Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference dual meet held Saturday at the Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill in Pella. The Warrior girls won 1910-1776, pulling away during the last four Baker games of the day, while the Warrior boys won 2566-1966. Pella Christian’s...
kniakrls.com
Trojans Win Four of Five matches at Trojan Duals
The Pleasantville Trojans won four of five matches at the Trojan Duals Saturday at home. Pleasantville beat Albia 42-36 and Chariton 51-29. Other wins were over Lynnville-Sully 73-6 and Montezuma 72-12. The lone setback was to Ogden 42-40. In the win over Albia the Trojans had six pins and two...
kniakrls.com
DCG Sweeps Pella Basketball Teams
In a highly anticipated Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader Friday night in the Tulip City, Dallas Center-Grimes swept Pella, winning 49-34 in the girls game and 65-47 in the boys contest. Both were heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A top-ranked DCG girls scored the first ten points against...
kniakrls.com
Both Twin Cedars Basketball Squads Fall To Ankeny Christian
Both Twin Cedars Basketball Squads were unable to take advantage of home court as they lost to Ankeny Christian on Friday night with the girls dropping a 48-36 decision and the boys suffering a 68-19 setback. Boys Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports ACA is a really good team and showed their youth several early turnovers. The girls were led by Rylee Dunkin’s 14 points. Both Sabers squads host Seymour on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Win Comfortably, Boys Struggle in Loss To Colo-NESCO
For the second straight day, the Melcher-Dallas Girls basketball Squad coasted to a comfortable win, while the boys had their struggles against Colo-NESCO. The girls slowly built a 14 point lead at halftime and nursed the lead in the second half. Kasyn Reed led the Saints with 14 points and Addi Wadle scored 12. Both told KNIA Sports shots were falling against Colo-NESCO, something that has not happened a lot this season.
kniakrls.com
Offensive Struggles Doom PCM Basketball Squads in Losses at Nevada
Offense was hard to come by Friday night for the PCM basketball teams in their Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader at Nevada, as the girls fell 44-40 and boys were defeated 60-33, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. Despite connecting on just 19% of their shots in the first...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Sweeps Eagles on Hall of Fame Night
It was another contest that went down to the wire for the Indianola boys to stay perfect on the season, while the girls snapped a four-game skid as Pella Christian came to town for Hall of Fame festivities in a conference doubleheader Friday heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The #5...
kniakrls.com
Pella Basketball Teams Seeking to Play Spoiler When Hosting DCG
The Pella girls are seeking a major upset while the boys are aiming to bounce back as Dallas Center-Grimes comes to town for a varsity basketball doubleheader this evening. Ranked 10th in the latest IGHSAU poll, the Dutch girls (9-2, 5-1 in the LHC) are surging out of the winter break and have won six games in a row, but will face their toughest test of the season as state championship contender and Little Hawkeye Conference favorites linger on the other side of the floor in the form of the #1 in 4A Mustangs. DCG (10-2, 6-0 in LHC) is undefeated against all conference foes through the first rotation of the season so far with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game, and their only losses have come to #5 in 4A Ballard to open the season and #1 in 5A Johnston.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Swept For The First Time This Season
The Knoxville Basketball Squads were swept for the first time this season in a single double header as the girls fell to Clarke in overtime 71-68, while the boys struggled all night in a 72-55 loss to the Indians heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls were unable to solve Clarke’s inside game as the Indians shredded Knoxville with offensive rebounding and put-backs. The Panthers had a seven point lead in regulation with just over a minute remaining but Clarke closed on a 9-2 run to force the extra session, where the Indians outscored the Panthers 13-10. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports there were several defensive assignments missed in the last few minutes of the game.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Looks To Keep Pace In SCC At Clarke Tonight
The Knoxville Basketball Squads complete a week long road trip as the Panthers take on Clarke tonight. Both teams are looking to stay in the South Central Conference race with the girls in a must win to stay within striking distance. Knoxville has two losses and could all but eliminate the Indians from contention with a win. It would also provide a little revenge since Clarke took a win from Knoxville earlier in the season. Hannah Dunkin has been on fire this week with 21 and 25 points performances this week, respectively. The Panther boys are looking to stay perfect and put Clarke in a conference hole with a win. Knoxville likely played its best game of the season the last time the Panthers met the Indians in December scoring a 74-57 win. Sophomore Post Player Kaiden Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, Clarke is a talented team that is going to give the Panthers all they can handle.
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys Wrestling Goes 2-0 at South Hamilton, Boys Basketball Falls to Earlham
The PCM boys wrestling team swept their Heart of Iowa Conference triangular at South Hamilton Thursday, while the boys basketball team fell in a non-conference game to Earlham. The Mustangs wrestling team dominated the hosts in the opening dual, winning 81-3, before completing the sweep with a tough 42-35 victory...
kniakrls.com
Dutch Men’s Wrestling Falters Against Ranked Opponent
A shorthanded Central College wrestling squad fell 38-9 against #12 Loras College Thursday night in an American Rivers Conference dual. The Dutch (4-2, 2-2 conference) were missing starters Rheiner Stahlbaum (sophomore, Johnston) at 125 pounds, and Brock Beck (Grinnell) at 133 pounds. The Duhawks (11-3, 2-1 conference) took a 10-0 lead at the beginning of the night off those two matches. Central’s first win was from Pierre Baldwin (freshman, Carol Stream, Ill., West Chicago HS) at 141 pounds in a 5-1 decision. It’s win No. 15 for Baldwin in his first season. Miles Berg (junior, Indianola) ended the night on a high note with a first period fall at 285 pounds.
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk basketball boys rout Oskaloosa; Warrior girls lose 52-46
The Norwalk basketball teams split a varsity doubleheader at Oskaloosa Friday night that was broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk girls let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 52-46 loss to the Indians before the Warrior boys overcame a slow start to win 77-42. It was the fourth...
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Norwalk wrestlers combine for six champions on Saturday
It was a busy Saturday on the mats for the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams, including six total champions at two tournaments. The Indianola boys placed fourth out of 10 teams at Ankeny’s Bob Sharp Invitational with 194.5 points. The Norwalk boys scored 136 points in the same tournament and placed fifth. The Indianola girls also competed at Ankeny and placed fifth out of eight teams with 78 points. The Norwalk girls wrestled at the Waukee Northwest Invitational and finished 16th with 17 points.
