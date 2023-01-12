The wait is over for fans of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla: the second season of the historical drama is finally available to stream. The new season picks up with our three protagonists in a tight spot after the fall of Kattegat and follows them as they separately go on their own journeys. Season two is a much more of a global affair as we see the trio venturing into distant countries as they get closer to to finding their destinies.

2 DAYS AGO