Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Teddi Wright Debuts Her New Boyfriend After Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: Photos
A year of firsts! Teddi Wright gushed about her new romance after her Bachelor in Paradise exit — and offered fans a sneak peek at the mystery man. "First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," the surgical unit nurse, 26, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 1. In the social media […]
Are 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Couple Mackinley and Domynique Still Together?
It's time for another season of Married at First Sight (MAFS), and already, these couples are facing an uphill battle. For the uninitiated, MAFS follows a group of strangers who are paired up by relationship experts; the couples first meet each other at the altar, tie the knot, go on a honeymoon, and move in together. At the end of the season, each couple will have to decide whether they want to stay together — or get a divorce.
Miss USA has won the Miss Universe competition for the first time in 10 years
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who hails from Texas, took home the Miss Universe crown on Saturday in New Orleans.
TikTok star gymnast Olivia Dunne’s team hires bodyguard after she was mobbed by teen boy fans at event
Lousiana State University has hired a bodyguard to travel with its gymnastics team after TikTok star athlete Olivia Dunne was mobbed by teenage boy fans at an event in Utah, creating a scene so chaotic police were called in. A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on 6 January was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see 20-year-old Ms Dunne. One of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics - Ms Dunne has more than six million followers on TikTok, nearly three million...
'RHOSLC' Fans Call Out Bravo for 'Cutting' Dramatic Scenes of Jen Shah
Viewers of "RHOSLC" are convinced Bravo has cut scenes of Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete getting into an argument, following Shah's prison sentencing last week.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
'Married at First Sight' Exclusive: Jasmine's Tears Over 'Emotional' Moment
Jasmine, star of "Married at First Sight" on Lifetime, shares a moving moment with her mom while looking for wedding dresses in this clip exclusive to Newsweek.
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Claps Back At Body-Shamers
Monique and Derek from "Love After Lockup" are still going strong despite Internet trolls body shaming her on social media.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
An Oscar-nominated fantasy classic sinks its teeth into the hunt for streaming immortality
Pairing Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together in any movie is a guarantee of success if ever there was one, but the superstar duo were only two of the many factors contributing to the glory found by Neil Jordan’s 1994 Gothic classic Interview with the Vampire. Youngster Kirsten Dunst...
M3GAN reveals if she could defeat Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday in a dance-off
Is already establishing herself as a reigning queen of throwing cheeky shade online. From her hilarious quips about Chucky and other horror dolls, to her satirical comments under posts of both her fans and haters, it seems nobody’s safe from her antics. Now, Jenna Ortega and her character Wednesday Addams are catching some hits from the menacing doll.
Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce
Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Here’s the ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 2 cast and where you’ve seen them before
The wait is over for fans of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla: the second season of the historical drama is finally available to stream. The new season picks up with our three protagonists in a tight spot after the fall of Kattegat and follows them as they separately go on their own journeys. Season two is a much more of a global affair as we see the trio venturing into distant countries as they get closer to to finding their destinies.
Miss Minutes of all people reveals there are only 3 genders in the grand calculus of the multiverse
One of the most quietly fun Marvel Cinematic Universe-related accounts to follow on Twitter is that of Miss Minutes, the mischievous Time Variance Authority employee who’s always ready to hop online and dish out some grade-A sass. Most recently, the holographic favorite has been bowing down to Jonathan Majors’...
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Devoted Mom Back
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future? Find out all about it below. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. The week of January 16, 2023. Naomi Matsuda is back for another appearance...
‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Christina Mandrell Already Receiving Hate from Fans
Christina Mandrell, a contestant on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor,' is already receiving hateful remarks from fans via social media, and the season hasn't even started yet.
Manish Dayal’s Wife and Kids Enjoy Anonymity Despite His Being a Giant Star
Actor and director Manish Dayal has appeared on a ton of iconic TV shows and in a smattering of movies you’ve definitely seen. From The Resident, to Netflix’s Holidate, to, yes, 90210, Manish’s star is on the rise. Article continues below advertisement. And yet, the South Carolina...
66 nations search far and wide to welcome Netflix’s latest schmaltzy original onto the Top 10
The entire point of a streaming service is to offer a buffet of content capable of ensuring subscribers don’t find themselves being distracted by the offerings found elsewhere, and the instant success of Dog Gone on Netflix has ensured that the platform’s most-watched charts aren’t lacking when it comes to variety.
One of Netflix’s most severely underrated originals makes its final stand on the Top 10 in 34 countries
There’s so much content available on Netflix at any given time that some seriously undervalued originals fall through the cracks and fail to find the size of audience they truly deserve, a sentiment that applies to Spanish crime thriller Sky Rojo. Co-created by Álex Pina – the mastermind behind...
