New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.  DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
Doctor: Latest COVID variant dominating northeast "very contagious"

NEW YORK -- Nearly three years into the COVID pandemic, cases are once again ticking up across the area. A new variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the northeast.Related Story: Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in NortheastDr. Daniel Varga, chief physician at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, told CBS2 the variant is highly contagious but people aren't being hospitalized as much as with other strains."It's a very contagious virus, so it's easy to catch. The good news is when we look at severity and acuity across the state, it's kind of like the other Omicron variants," he said. "I mean, you can get sick, but it's not causing nearly the amount of hospitalization that we saw with Delta a year and a half, two years ago. Not nearly the amount of ICU." We also asked him how the current vaccines protect against this variant and what precautions he thinks people should take. Watch his full interview above for more information.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?

People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect the vaccinated: officials

New York City health officials are warning residents that the infectious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19.  “Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted on Friday. ” XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.”  The department added that getting vaccinated against the virus, including receiving an updated booster shot, remains the...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity

Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...

