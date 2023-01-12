ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.

Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
Upstate NY Lacrosse Store Attacked With 22,000 Fake Sales

When you are a small, family owned supply store with a total of 17 employees, located in Chittenango, New York, you don't often get 22,000 on-line sales transactions in one weekend. So, when Ryan Powell began looking at the sales reports from New Year's weekend, he knew something wasn't right. In fact, he knew something was very wrong.
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
