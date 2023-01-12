Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.
Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Upstate NY Lacrosse Store Attacked With 22,000 Fake Sales
When you are a small, family owned supply store with a total of 17 employees, located in Chittenango, New York, you don't often get 22,000 on-line sales transactions in one weekend. So, when Ryan Powell began looking at the sales reports from New Year's weekend, he knew something wasn't right. In fact, he knew something was very wrong.
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Look at the Utica Zoo’s New ZooMobile, All Thanks to Nimey’s Donation
The Utica Zoo just got a huge donation in the form of four-wheels for their four-legged friends. No better way to drive into the new year than with a new ride. The Utica Zoo is proud to unveil their newly wrapped ZooMobile van, thanks to Nimey's New Generation Cars. Nimey's...
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of...
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
Volkswagen Fashioned After ‘Herbie the Love Bug’ for Sale in NY
Ever wish you could drive a car that brings smiles to everybody who lays eyes on it? Well, now you can! A seller in Sterling, New York has listed a classic 1970 Volkswagen modeled after the most famous Beetle in pop culture history: Herbie the Love Bug!. The seller's listing...
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
