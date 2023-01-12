ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Award-winning, custom-built Shore Acres mansion; lake ownership, $3.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 100 Wadsworth Rd. in Shore Acres is a must-see if you ever desired an award-winning home with a third ownership of a lake without having to travel out-of-state or upstate. With 11 Chamber of Commerce Awards, this 11,500-square-foot home offers amenities few other homes can claim. Imagine taking a dip in your indoor swimming pool, lounging in the two-story master bedroom, decorating the four floors of living space all connected via elevator — and that’s just to start.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

$8 eggs and price spikes are a temporary, but stinky situation | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Take a walk with me through my neighborhood Key Food in West Brighton, one of the borough’s more earthy stores, so to speak, for a look at local inflation. Not only should these food prices be documented in our “diary” here, but the exercise brings me right back to the start of my career when some costs became odd obstacles in running a proper little eatery.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site

SAYREVILLE, NJ – Police are investigating after a large retaining wall at the Ashland construction project on Cheesequake Road in Sayreville last week. “New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a large scale act of vandalism that occurred on Cheesequake Rd. at the Ashland Construction project in Sayreville, N.J. on January 6, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am.,” the NJSP said in a statement on Friday. “Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road.” Anyone with The post Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy