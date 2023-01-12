SAYREVILLE, NJ – Police are investigating after a large retaining wall at the Ashland construction project on Cheesequake Road in Sayreville last week. “New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a large scale act of vandalism that occurred on Cheesequake Rd. at the Ashland Construction project in Sayreville, N.J. on January 6, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am.,” the NJSP said in a statement on Friday. “Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road.” Anyone with The post Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site appeared first on Shore News Network.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO