Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Award-winning, custom-built Shore Acres mansion; lake ownership, $3.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 100 Wadsworth Rd. in Shore Acres is a must-see if you ever desired an award-winning home with a third ownership of a lake without having to travel out-of-state or upstate. With 11 Chamber of Commerce Awards, this 11,500-square-foot home offers amenities few other homes can claim. Imagine taking a dip in your indoor swimming pool, lounging in the two-story master bedroom, decorating the four floors of living space all connected via elevator — and that’s just to start.
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
NYPD warns that car thieves are targeting vehicles at gas stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Community Affairs division posted to its Twitter account warning residents to be careful while pumping their gas because car thieves are targeting vehicles at stations. “Protect your vehicle at the pump with the following tips from our Crime Prevention Division,” the tweet states....
Overturned vehicle sparks emergency response in Meiers Corners, 3 people injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Emergency officials responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in Meiers Corners Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:17 p.m. in the vicinity of Livingston Ave and Queen Street, according to a FDNY spokesperson. At the scene, a white Nissan Rogue was seen overturned on a sidewalk.
$8 eggs and price spikes are a temporary, but stinky situation | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Take a walk with me through my neighborhood Key Food in West Brighton, one of the borough’s more earthy stores, so to speak, for a look at local inflation. Not only should these food prices be documented in our “diary” here, but the exercise brings me right back to the start of my career when some costs became odd obstacles in running a proper little eatery.
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
Plans withdrawn for community-opposed lithium-ion battery storage system on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After community members and local leaders voiced concerns about the location of a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, condemning its purported placement in close proximity to a church and six local schools, developers have announced their intention to officially withdraw project plans. “A rep from...
The transition of the quaint Jefferson Avenue train station | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Inspired by a post on the Pat Salmon History Facebook page of Jefferson Avenue, a view looking west, up towards Richmond Road from near the railroad crossing, was so not what it looks like now; it made me stop, and look again. The Jefferson Avenue station...
Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Police are investigating after a large retaining wall at the Ashland construction project on Cheesequake Road in Sayreville last week. “New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a large scale act of vandalism that occurred on Cheesequake Rd. at the Ashland Construction project in Sayreville, N.J. on January 6, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am.,” the NJSP said in a statement on Friday. “Heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road.” Anyone with The post Vandals destroy retaining wall at Sayreville construction site appeared first on Shore News Network.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
Car thefts way up on Staten Island’s South Shore. Here’s what to know about latest incidents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As local officials grow concerned about the rise in car thefts on the South Shore and throughout the borough, NYPD detectives continue to investigate whether a gray car — particularly a gray Audi sedan — is connected to a recent crime spree. It...
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving off road on Southern State Parkway in North Babylon
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
NYPD: Vehicle stolen in Pleasant Plains crashes into 2 parked cars in chase; man, 18, charged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an 18-year-old man stole a car on the South Shore and then was trying to elude police the next day when he crashed the vehicle into two cars parked on the North Shore. Cyrus Cooper of Skinner Lane in West Brighton stands...
Asking Skippy’s to move is bureaucratic overreach (letter to the editor)
The DEP told Dawn LaVigne, owner of the Skippy’s hot dog truck, to move her truck (their words) “In order to deliver flooding relief for the residents of Dongan Hills, Grant City and the property that hosts the New Creek Bluebelt must be used for storm water management only.”
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Video surfaces of another attempted car theft on Staten Island’s South Shore; getaway car described as gray Audi
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on Staten Island allegedly shows an individual caught in the act of trying to steal a luxury car in broad daylight in a busy area of shops and restaurants near the Annadale train station. The apparent getaway car, described by police as...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3