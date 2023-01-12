Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched $19,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the $19,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin has managed to add another 5% over the last 24 hours. It is believed that the risk-on sentiment of other markets fueled the most recent cryptocurrency rally. Jake Gordon of Bespoke Investment Group...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) May Run up to $25,000-$30,000 Within 15 Weeks: Ben Armstrong
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Aptos (APT) Records 29% Surge, How Far Away Is APT from Its ATH?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Altcoins Explode as Bitcoin Hits $21K, Compound (COMP), Helium (HNT) Rally Over 35%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Prints 22% Weekly Growth, Top Reason Powering Its Growth
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Fetch.ai (FET) up 28%, Three Reasons Why Its Price Is Blowing Up
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Can’t Be Confiscated by Government, Peter Schiff Urges to Sell BTC, SHIB Burn Rate Surges 937%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. XRP can't be confiscated by government, says ex-Ripple director. After dispelling rumors about a government buyback of XRP last week, Matt Hamilton, Ripple's former director of developer relations, has taken to Twitter to refute yet another speculation circulating within the crypto community. This time, it concerns a possible confiscation of the XRP token by the government. In his recent Twitter thread, Hamilton names three reasons why such a scenario is impossible. First, XRP is decentralized and cannot be seized without forcing key holders. Second, if the government needs a token for its own use, it would be easier to create its own crypto (CBDC). Third, if the government wants to prevent others from using XRP, it would kill the token's value and utility, and XRP would be replaced by a fork.
u.today
Here's What Fueled Solana's (SOL) Massive 50% Rise in Hours: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance CEO Trolls Jim Cramer as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $21,500
The head of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has commented on the recent success of the Bitcoin (BTC) price. In addition to the entrepreneur's statement that BTC is "still here," he also ironically noted the accuracy of the predictions of famed cryptocurrency critic and host of CNBC's Mad Money show, Jim Cramer.
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for January 13
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP's Most Surprising Price Prediction Shared by Uphold Head of Research: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's When Cardano's Ethereum Sidechain Testnet Might Be Expected: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
u.today
Solana Surpasses Polygon (MATIC) as SOL Becomes Top 10 Again
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
India’s Central Bank Head Calls for Blanket Ban on Crypto
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a stark warning regarding the use of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Citing the crash of FTX, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das proclaimed that these unstable instruments 'are nothing but gambling' and their perceived value is based entirely on “make-believe”. Addressing...
u.today
USDC Outpaces USDT’s Transfer Volume, Check Out What's Happening
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Crypto Ban Proposed by Bank of International Settlements as Regulatory Approach
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a global banking coordination body and "central bank of central banks," has released a bulletin to sum up the approaches to cryptocurrency regulation in 2023. Crypto should be banned, isolated or regulated, BIS states. In its recent skeptical thesis Addressing the risks in crypto:...
u.today
SHIB Bullish Price Action Surprisingly Boosts Shiba Inu Burn Rate: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0