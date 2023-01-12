ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Driver charged with texting and driving after NC pedestrian dies: PD

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but wasn’t sure, and drove home. Detectives went to the scene near 2700 Brookshire Freeway and couldn’t locate anything. The next morning CMPD received a 911 call stating there was a body, later identified as Jesse Sigler, in the median in the same area where Watson was driving the night before, according to the police report.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

No charges were mentioned at the time, however, CMPD said impairment was suspected for Sigler while speed and impairment were unknown at the time for Watson. A further investigation revealed Watson was on her mobile phone when she struck Sigler. Watson was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including felony hit and run in death and texting and driving.

She is being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

